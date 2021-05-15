Massive Fights, Dog Attacks, and Sex Offenses: Police Discover Reported Crimes at Weddings Across England | British news





It’s expected to be the happiest day of your life, but police have revealed details of dozens of crimes, including massive fights, theft, and sexual harassment, reported at weddings over the past three years.

One faction was contacted on social media for a wedding photo that gathered hundreds of negative comments and a dog attack on two guests.

The restrictions on the number of people who can attend weddings will be eased starting Monday, allowing groups of up to 30 people in the UK to attend weddings and receptions.

Police arrested more than 15 illegal rallies at weddings during UK lockdown. This included an event that featured 150 guests in northern London in January, when the UK’s COVID crisis culminated.

January 2021: Police arrest wedding with 150 guests

In response to Sky News’ request for freedom of information, British police released details of the crimes reported at the wedding from 2018 to April 2021.

Among the alleged crimes:

• Police Avon and Somerset said they were summoned in a 40-person fight “using glass as a weapon in a traveling community wedding.”

• North Wales police say a drunken wedding guest broke a window in a hotel venue and assaulted the photographer when people tried to deter him.

• The same force came into contact after a man attended the wedding and a family friend led him behind the tent, kneeling in front of him and trying to remove his pants.

• Cleveland Police said the bride’s younger sister punched her in the face at the wedding and was shoved into the table to cut her back.

• Police Avon and Somerset said they were called to the wedding hall because “the father of the bride is very violent and is trying to start a fight.”

• Two families at the wedding hall contacted the unit even after “having a physical fight, throwing liquor and breaking glasses”.

Image: Police revealed details of dozens of calls to the wedding.

• North Wales police reported that a man received 244 negative comments for his wedding photo being posted on social media platforms.

• The same faction stated that wedding guests reported that a woman had placed a dog on the complainant and their daughter.

• Humber Said police said at a brother’s wedding that two brothers and sisters lined up when one brother spilled a drink on another’s handbag and said, “It surged.”

• Police also reported that the bride had the wedding veil stolen at the reception.

• North Wales police reported that a man was “strangled in a garage” during a wedding assault.

• Cambridgeshire Police claimed that an informant had witnessed a six-year-old boy seeing his mother and her partner “behaving sexually at a family wedding.”

• In addition, a woman reportedly assaulting her father on the day of their wedding by pushing and slapping her father has been reported of general assault and beatings.

• Cambridgeshire police said a man lost consciousness by punching a fist while fighting at a wedding.

• Police Avon and Somerset said they had left a wishful well with money in the hotel’s main room overnight after the wedding, and found “off the lid” the next morning.

• North Wales police say a steel mailbox full of cards and money was stolen at a wedding.

October 2020: Police dismantle wedding reception in West London

Police were unable to reveal the total number of crimes reported at the wedding, and many said retrieving the data would exceed the time and cost limits set by the Freedom of Information Act.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commissioner’s Council (NPCC) said it did not record how much fines were imposed for violating the coronavirus rules at the wedding.

The NPCC said it was the responsibility of local authorities and licensing authorities to intervene by the police or to deal with violence or disorder in the place in case of joint licensing operations.

Starting Monday, up to 30 people can attend weddings in the UK, but still dancing is not allowed.

In Scotland, 50 people can attend weddings and receptions, and in Wales it is limited to 30 people indoors and 50 people outdoors from Monday.

There is no limit to the number of people who can attend a wedding in Northern Ireland, but you need to evaluate the number of people that can be safely accommodated in the venue and no reception is allowed until May 24th.

The NPCC warned last month that “there are a few people who overtly ignore the rules and attend and organize large gatherings.”

President Martin Hewitt said, “The power to and from the country has prevented many selfish and unsafe incidents, and officers will not give up their efforts over the next few weeks.”

“Our police officers will continue to patrol and work with the public to continue explaining the restrictions that remain at the time,” he added.

