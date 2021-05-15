Are you booking your summer vacation abroad? All you need to know is here | Consumer problem





Vacationers in England, Scotland and Wales are approved for international travel. Travel is limited to a handful of countries, but an early sign is that this week is proving to be popular with those who desperately want a change in the scene. Toui has announced that it will carry a larger plane to meet Portugal’s travel needs. Shortly after the release of the green list of countries, according to the SkyScanner website, bookings for flights to Madeira Island increased by 625% and demand for Gibraltar increased by 335%.

For most people, this will be their first trip abroad since the end of the UK’s Brexit transition period. A guide to travel bookings from the Covid era and beyond the EU era.

In what circumstances can I claim travel insurance?

Starting in March 2020, insurance companies have written and rewritten their travel policies several times as their understanding and response to the coronavirus pandemic has developed. Conditions vary for each company, but most treatments are covered by contracting Covid-19 while you are away.

In most cases, travel cancellations are guaranteed if you or one of your companions was infected with the virus prior to departure. In some cases, it can be found in pre-flight tests. Only some policies apply if you need to be forced to cancel via NHS testing and self-isolation tracking. This is a realistic enough offer to make it imperative to check this provision before signing up.

However, if your home country or destination is closed after booking and you cannot go on vacation, the company cannot guarantee the cancellation of the trip. Policies have changed so much since March of last year that you need to check what is covered, especially if you have insurance provided by your bank account.

For anyone booking a package vacation, the lack of cancellation cover will not be an issue. This is because if the destination country prohibits entry or the Foreign Ministry advises not to travel there, the tour operator may be forcibly canceled. Staysure, best known by some insurance companies, covers you at an extra cost if the Foreign Ministry advises on sightseeing trips to destinations that are open in all other respects.

Postpone your reservation for as long as possible, read your policy carefully before paying, and get insured quickly. In general, the key to booking international travel this year is choosing a revocable hotel and car rental option. In other words, in the worst case, you can limit your losses. Pay with a credit card, not a debit card, and consider a package (airline + hotel) transaction for better Atol protection.

How much does the trip cost? Travel company Tui is switching to larger planes to meet Portugal’s travel needs. Photo: Pedro Nunes / Reuters

The cost of travel to the green list countries seems to have increased with demand, but if you are not picky about flight times, there are still relatively cheap flights to Lisbon and other destinations.

For a package holiday, if you are traveling to Algarve in the first week of August with a well-received self-catering accommodation, if you want to go on a Saturday it will cost 1,200 for a family of 4, but if you depart during the week, it will cost less.

A 2-night weekend vacation in Iceland for 2 adults in early September costs 436 rooms and flights.

For those considering traveling to Portugal, the good news is that Algarve is one of the cheapest resorts in the world for vacation spending, according to the Post Office’s Annual Travel Cost Survey. After looking at 8 different prices: a three-course meal for two, a can of Coca-Cola, a local beer, and a bottle of sunscreen, I found that it was only cheap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria and Marmaris in Turkey. . Another destination allowed by Madeira’s Funchal on the green list was 10th on the worldwide list.

How long can I stay in Europe?

British passport holders can stay in the EU for as long as they want, but enjoy two weeks in Algarve without any additional paperwork. The UK and EU have agreed on visa-free travel for short-term visits. This means that UK passport holders can spend 180 days in the Schengen area up to 90 days.

This can be a series of short visits or one long visit (other than Schengen) and applies to all EU countries except Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania. You can take a 90-day trip to any of these, but you may still not use your 90-day Schengen allowance. The same goes for Ireland, which allows unlimited travel in the UK as part of a common travel area for British citizens.

Border control may require you to present a return or continue ticket, show that you have enough money for your stay, and use a separate lane for EU, EEA and Swiss citizens. Your passport is stamped.

What is a passport transaction? According to the Skyscanner website, the demand for travel to Gibraltar has increased by 335%. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images

If you haven’t checked your passport in a while, why? It’s worth doing that this weekend. Prior to Brexit, as long as your passport was valid to visit the EU, you can now enter the country at least 6 months before the passport expires. Also, it must be under 10 years. These rules do not apply to travel to Ireland, where a UK passport only needs to be valid for the duration of your stay.

75.50 for renewing or replacing passports online, 85 for filling out a paper form. Standard service takes 10 weeks.

Ehic or Ghic?

If your European Health Insurance Card (Ehic) has not expired more than 6m, which has expired this year, it can also be used in the EU this summer. This card gives you access to a state hospital or GP for the same price as a local person. They are free to get, are worth, and are expected to be carried by the travel insurance company.

If your Ehic has expired, apply for a Global Health Insurance Card (Ghic) that you can get for free. Despite the name, it is only available in EU countries, like the previous UK Ehic. You must apply separately for each family member, including your child, and you should expect the card to take 10 days to arrive. Don’t get caught on a website asking for payment. Ghics is always free.

How is the duty free shop? Does it still apply?

Brexit means that most Brits (not living in Northern Ireland) departing to European destinations can purchase duty-free alcoholic beverages and cigarettes on their departure. HMRC says vacationers can save 40% or more on their duty of up to 11.50 for a liter of vodka, whiskey or other strong liquor. Previously, only those departing to non-EU destinations were able to secure inventory as duty-free on departure. The EU allows entrants to bring one liter of alcoholic beverages duty-free.

Travelers returning to the UK are limited to 18 liters of wine (2 cases or 24 bottles), 42 liters of beer, 4 liters of liquor or liqueur at least 22% alcohol + 200 cigarettes, all tax-free. Given that you are unlikely to get a car, if you are visiting the current green list country that would be enough. You can bring more, but you have to report and pay the duty.

Travelers returning to the UK are limited to 4 liters of alcohol or liqueur. Photo: Alamy

At the same time, those returning from EU vacations in England, Wales and Scotland can bring other shopping worth up to 390 duty-free. Travelers who bring more valuable shopping must declare on all merchandise and may be subject to customs duties and import VAT.

What’s different about driving in Europe and hiring a car?

The good news is that UK photocard driver’s licenses are accepted in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The driver here thought he needed an international driver’s license from the post office. People with old paper licenses may still need to get one or upgrade to a photo license.

If you are renting a car, a UK photo license is fine in most countries. Your rental company may ask you to verify your driver’s license information when you pick up your car. You can get your license verification code and share it up to 21 days before your trip.

The UK photo license is available in most countries if you are renting a car. Photo: Mike Ford / Alamy

Cyprus is not on the green list, but if travel is allowed again, the rental car says that anyone hiring in Cyprus for more than 30 days will need a 1949 IDP.

Drivers taking their car to the continent will need a green card to prove they have insurance. Your insurance company will email you or email you, the latter is actually green, so you need to print it in color. Applicable in Ireland and EU including Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland.

Is mobile roaming still free in Europe?

Four major providers, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three, said they could recharge rates as a result of Brexit, but said they have no plans to end free roaming for British people in the EU. When you call and text home and dial the area code for the country in which you are located, you will be charged as if you were at home. UK data allowances may also be used within the EU in some cases, subject to fair use policies.

Further reporting by Hilary Osborne

