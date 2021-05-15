US tariff revision takes into account commodity shortages and inflation – official





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is assessing concerns over commodity shortages and inflation as it reviews trade tariff policy, the White House chief economist said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Cecilia Rouse, then Joe Biden’s candidate for President of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks at Biden’s transitional headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. December 1, 2020. REUTERS / Leah Millis

Strong demand for consumer goods and other products in a U.S. economy still scarred by the coronavirus pandemic has led to shortages of commodities, from lumber to computer chips.

Asked whether a tariff cut would help tackle shortages and inflation, Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, Our Trade Representatives look at all of these factors. A spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai did not respond to a request for comment.

Strong demand for raw materials and the resulting rise in prices are among the factors fueling inflation fears.

The United States is the world’s largest importer of goods, with some $ 2.5 trillion in 2019, and any reduction in tariffs to alleviate shortages and high prices could have widespread repercussions. The United States currently levies an average tariff of 19.3% on imports from China and 3% on those from the rest of the world, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Import prices rose for a sixth consecutive month in April, bringing the year-over-year increase to 10.6%, the highest since October 2011, according to Labor Ministry data on Friday.

Rising prices for cars, homes and computers, which eats away at incomes and could derail economic recovery, has been one of President Joe Bidens’ main concerns – along with pandemic control – since taking office in January.

Yet his administration has so far largely stuck to taxes imposed by the Trump administration that increase the cost of goods, including steel and aluminum, imported from abroad. So far, the White House has dismissed signs of inflation as fleeting.

Lawmakers from both political parties have pushed for lower tariffs, as have businesses.

A bipartisan group of 40 U.S. senators asked Tai last month to initiate a process for U.S. companies to obtain tariff relief on Chinese products imposed by Trump.

Rouse suggested that considerations larger than inflation and the current economic recovery remain at stake.

Trade policy is a much bigger issue and this needs to be addressed in the context of our global partners and in the context of a truly well managed and efficient global economy, she said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Heather Timmons and Matthew Lewis

