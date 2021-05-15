Delta, first major U.S. airline to require new recruits to be vaccinated





Delta Air Lines will demand that all new hires in the United States be immune to COVID-19, the carrier said on Friday, calling the vaccines “safe, effective and essential for the future of the airline and our world.” .

The Atlanta-based airline noted its progress towards herd immunity within its own workforce, with 60% of its roughly 74,000 employees already vaccinated, the company said. To help maintain that trajectory, Delta will require those who join the company to be vaccinated unless they are eligible for accommodation, the company said in a statement. Politics begins Monday.

“About two in 10 Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and one in 1,000 Americans has died from the virus. The vaccines are not only extremely effective in preventing illness and symptoms of COVID-19, but they are also almost 100 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and death, ”Delta said.

Delta “will not be implementing a company-wide mandate to require current employees to be vaccinated,” a spokesperson for CBS MoneyWatch said in an email.

Despite being the first major U.S. carrier to make the move, at least one other airline looks likely to echo Delta in the near future.

In January, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said his airline would likely join others if they started mandating employee vaccinations, calling it “the right thing to do” for his airline and ‘other companies.

“We need a few more to show leadership, especially in the health care industry,” Kirby told a city hall employee. “So if others take it and are ready to start pushing vaccines, you should probably expect United to be part of the first wave of companies to do so.”

United are still considering a vaccination warrant for their employees, but no decision has been made, a spokesperson for CBS MoneyWatch said in an email on Friday. The company has opened vaccination sites, including at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, to ensure its employees have access to the vaccine, the spokesperson added.

Other U.S. airlines have said they have no plans to require their workers to be vaccinated.

“We strongly encourage team members to get vaccinated and offer an incentive for those who do. But we do not plan to require the vaccine unless it is mandatory to enter certain destinations,” he said. an American Airlines spokesperson said in an email.

American gave employees who get vaccinated an extra vacation day in 2022 and a $ 50 gift card.

“Nothing new to report from our side in that direction and no changes underway,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson sent when asked whether the carrier could require its workers to be vaccinated.

Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, is not considering asking its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We continue to stress the importance of vaccinations in the fight against the spread of COVID 19. However, it is a personal choice and we do not plan to make it a condition of employment,” a spokesperson said. in an email.

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Delta’s move comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated Americans can stop wearing face masks in most settings. But a federal rule imposed in January still requires passengers and crews of airlines and trains to cover their faces.

Delta, which operates a vaccination center at its aviation museum in Atlanta, says the new policy is designed to protect other employees and passengers as travel recovers from last year’s lows at the worst of the pandemic .

Air travel has grown steadily since bottoming out in April 2020, with the recovery accelerating in recent weeks. On Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration examined 1.74 million people. This was the highest number of people at U.S. airports since March 2020, though still 33% below the comparable day’s figure in 2019.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

