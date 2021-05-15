Massive replenishment begins to ease fuel shortages in the United States after the hack





By Stephanie Kelly and Jennifer Hiller

(Reuters) – Widespread gasoline shortages along the U.S. east coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the nation’s largest fuel pipeline ramped up operations after last week’s cyberattack, and that ships and trucks were deployed to fill the dry storage tanks.

The six-day shutdown of the Colonial pipeline was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, sparking widespread buying panic by American motorists who left gas stations in the southeastern United States running out of gas.

As of Saturday morning, some 81% of gas stations in Washington, DC were fuel-free, an improvement from 88% without fuel on Friday night, according to fuel tracking app GasBuddy. Shortages also eased slightly in Florida and Maryland, while remaining about the same in North Carolina.

US gasoline demand, meanwhile, fell 12.6% from the previous week, a drop that was likely due to an easing of ‘crazy’ panic buying right after the pipeline closed. said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $ 3.04 on Saturday, up from $ 2.96 a week ago, according to AAA.

The Colonial pipeline began its restart on Wednesday and said it was approaching normal rates.

Vessels deployed under emergency waivers also carried fuel from refiners from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the northeast, while trunks of 18-wheeled tankers carried gasoline from Alabama to Virginia. , thus helping to eliminate shortages.

In Washington, DC, Dennis Li was stranded Friday at a Sunoco gas station that ran out of fuel. He had tried to find gasoline at four stations during the day, without success.

“I’m running so empty that I don’t want to drive anymore,” said Li, originally from Annapolis, Md.

Nicholas Swann had driven from his home in Washington to Bethesda to pick up gasoline, where the wait was 15 minutes.

“We were originally going to go to the beach this weekend, but we don’t know if we will because I can’t go back and forth with just one tank of gas,” Swann said.

UNKNOWN INITIAL BREACH

The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked into four other companies, including a subsidiary of Toshiba in Germany.

Colonial Pipeline did not determine how the initial breach occurred, a spokeswoman said this week. The 5,500 mile (8,900 km) pipeline transports 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from refineries in Texas to markets on the East Coast.

Colonial did not disclose how much money the hackers were looking for or if he paid. Bloomberg News and The New York Times reported paying hackers nearly $ 5 million.

Steve Boyd, senior general manager of fuel delivery company Sun Coast Resources, estimated that with gasoline flowing through the pipeline at half Colonial’s normal speed, it would take 12 to 20 days for news deliveries reach the northernmost point of Linden, New Jersey.

Sun Coast has 75 trucks that bring supplies from terminals in Alabama and Georgia to retailers as far as Virginia.

“If customers need us for an extra week or three weeks, we’ll be there,” Boyd said.

(By Stephanie Kelly in New York, Jennifer Hiller in Houston, Rich McKay in Atlanta and Timothy Gardner in Bethesda, Maryland; additional reporting by Laura Sanicola, Joe Menn and Liz Hampton; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Marguerita Choy)

