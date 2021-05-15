Summit to build global confidence in vaccines to be held by the UK government





The UK government will host a Virtual Global Vaccine Reliability Summit on June 2, bringing together experts from the public and private sectors. Summit will look at innovative solutions to address misinformation and support confidence in the world’s life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. Speakers at the summit include Health Minister Matt Hancock and Professor Heidi Larson, founding director of the Vaccine Trust Project at the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, with additional international speakers coming to G7 social channels in the coming weeks.

Misinformation continues to pose one of the greatest threats to global recovery from infectious diseases by compromising awareness of the importance, safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

The UK is working to increase access to coronavirus vaccines, treatments and testing around the world throughout the G7 Presidency this year, and vaccine trust is a key part of it.

Speakers at the one-day event were: Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health and Social Affairs of the UK Government, Professor Heidi Larson, and Founding Director of the Vaccine Trust Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine were announced within a few weeks.

They will discuss how the private sector, including governments, civil society and social media companies, can improve vaccine credibility by addressing misinformation in vaccines and expanding public health messages.

Ahead of the summit, Nadhim Zahawi, Vaccine Distribution Minister of the UK Ministry of Health and Human Services, said:

Vaccines are the way out of the epidemic, and no one is safe until everyone is safe.

This summit, hosted by the UK, is an important opportunity for G7 countries to take steps to maintain a high level of trust in vaccine and vaccine providers with partners around the world.

The UK’s monumental vaccination program will begin our path to reclaiming better buildings from Covid-19, and we must work together to help people around the world regain their lives and livelihoods.

Heidi Larson, founding director of the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said:

I am pleased to participate in the 1st Global Vaccine Reliability Summit. Because through my work leading the vaccine trust project, I know that a single government, academic institution or organization cannot solve this problem alone.

Ensuring the high levels of vaccine intake needed to end this epidemic requires genuine cross-sectoral input to build trust in relationships ranging from scientists and health authorities to business partners and communities.

Preparing for the epidemic of the future is now the time to build the foundational trust that will support vaccine trust in the future.

Caroline Dinenage, Secretary of Digital Culture, UK Department of Culture, Media and Sports, said:

In the UK, a major public information campaign has been launched to inform people the truth about vaccines as falsehoods increase online. We have worked closely with social media companies to identify, remove and respond to this dangerous false information. We know this is a challenge we face globally and look forward to discussing our approach with G7 partners and like-minded countries.

Wendy Morton, Global Health Secretary for the UKs Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said:

Global equitable access to coronavirus vaccines is key to eliminating the threat of the virus in the UK and abroad. That’s why the UK is one of the largest national donors to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment and is helping everyone get vaccinated.

The Global Vaccine Confidence Summit is an opportunity for the international community to build trust in vaccines. This is the key to a global recovery. No one is safe until everyone is safe.

Summit enables global partners to focus their efforts on vaccine trust as a key driver of vaccine intake. The role insights and behavioral science can play in addressing the threat of misinformation to health How global collaboration can provide trusted communication.

The Global Vaccine Confidence Summit is virtually held on Wednesday, June 2.

