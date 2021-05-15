More than 70 percent of older U.S. adults are fully immunized





More than 70% of Americans aged 65 or older are fully vaccinated and 84% have received at least one dose, a much higher proportion than for young Americans, according to federal data. The numbers have surpassed President Bidens’ goal of vaccinating at least part of 70% of the country’s adults by July 4.

Some counties have far exceeded this threshold, obtaining vaccines against more than 90% of residents aged 65 and over and providing an example for other areas where vaccination campaigns have fallen behind.

Two of the most populous counties over 90% are Jo Daviess County, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Dubuque, Iowa, and Dane County, Wisconsin, which includes Madison, the state capital.

Elected officials and health officials from both counties have suggested that some of the measures they have adopted locally, such as expanding access and using trusted medical figures to share vaccine information, were also factored into the federal government’s strategy to reach out to those who did not. more shots after the pace of vaccination has lagged in recent weeks.

President Biden has pushed for tens of thousands of pharmacies to allow people to get vaccinated and have ordered pop-up and mobile clinics, especially in rural areas. The administration is also enlisting the help of family physicians and other trusted messengers to build confidence in vaccines.

On Thursday, Mr Biden praised another incentive: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that people who have been fully vaccinated can go without a mask in most situations.

In Dane County, Joe Parisi, the county executive, said this week that a number of efforts have contributed to his country’s success by at least partially vaccinating most of the roughly 78,000 people aged 65 or over. more who live in the county. More than 90% of that group had been fully vaccinated by Friday, according to local and federal data.

Officials have worked to maximize access to the vaccine. They set up a mass vaccination site in December at the Alliant Energy Center, an arena and exhibition complex in Madison, and distributed vaccines to health centers, pharmacies and mobile vaccination clinics, according to Morgan Finke, spokesperson for the county public health department. .

Mr Parisi said the county was working with local hospital systems, health care providers, elderly care centers and nursing homes to locate people confined to their homes and help them get vaccinated.

They did not encounter much hesitation. People wanted the vaccine, said Parisi, that was certainly not the problem with this age group.

Even so, he said, it’s very important to build trust and answer people’s questions, especially now that the more enthusiastic recipients have already finished. Mr Parisi said the county has partnered with trusted local doctors to publicize the vaccines through local media.

We have tried to share as much information as possible, Mr. Parisi said, providing those voices that are non-judgmental and can answer questions.

In Jo Daviess County, northwest Illinois, communication and community partnerships have also played a major role, Lori Stangl, county clinical services director, wrote in an email.

Of the county’s roughly 6,000 seniors, 96.7% are fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to the CDC, Ms Stangl credits with extensive collaboration both within the county and with neighboring counties and states.

Since Jo Daviess County borders Iowa and Wisconsin, many of our residents were also able to receive vaccines there, Ms. Stangl wrote, especially early on when our allocations were low.

Although county chiefs celebrate their success with the elderly, she wrote, they are aware that they still have plenty of young people to join. As of Friday, 54.9% of the country’s total population had been fully vaccinated, CDC says

