Migrants send children alone to the United States





LA JOYA, Texas (AP) Marely had traveled for 13 days, walking with her mother in Central America through the busiest corridor for illegal US-Mexico border crossings. Then, as the 12-year-old Salvadoran boarded an inflatable raft across the Rio Grande in Texas in the middle of the night, she discovered her mother was not accompanying her.

His mother told him that she loved him very much just before the boat was launched.

I thought she had already put on, but it wasn’t, Marely told The Associated Press this week, tears streaming down her cheeks.

But she did not shout or ask the smugglers to come back and get her mother.

I knew she was on the other side. There was no turning back. They told us to run, to keep going, said Marely, who surrendered to border patrol officers in La Joya, Texas.

The PA does not use the girls’ last name. He does not normally name children without their parents’ permission, and the identity of his parents could not be obtained.

A growing number of migrant families are making the heartbreaking decision to separate from their children and send them alone to America. Many families with children over 6 were quickly deported from the country under federal pandemic powers that do not allow migrants to seek asylum. But they know that President Joe Bidens’ administration allows unaccompanied children to stay in the United States while their cases are decided.

Forced to leave the country, they send back their older children, like Marely, to cross on their own. These self-separations mean children arrive in the United States confused and distressed. Many have traveled hundreds of kilometers with their parents without understanding why they cannot cross the last stretch together.

Once in the United States, Marely joined two teenagers traveling without their parents and a larger group of families fleeing poverty, storms and violence in their home countries. For two hours, the girl from a village south of San Salvador walked as a thunderstorm loomed over her head in the vast valley of Texas Rio Grande, a busy stretch for river crossings.

Marelys’ mother asked her to memorize the full name and number of her grandmother in Washington, DC, who told the AP she expected to receive her granddaughter.

As more families decide to send their children alone, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been pressed by lawmakers that the deportations could be a new source of family separation. This follows widespread outrage over former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy that has forced families to separate at the border, some of whom have yet to be reunited.

Mayorkas has defended rapid family deportations, saying they protect both the American public and migrants. He said officials were anecdotally hearing from separating families and added that about 40% of unaccompanied children have a parent or legal guardian in the United States and 50% have other parents who can care for of them after their release from government custody.

April was the second busiest month on record for unaccompanied children encountered at the border. 17,171 were arrested after the all-time high of 18,960 in March, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This week, border patrol officers found five unaccompanied migrant girls, aged 7 to 11 months, near the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Officers about 400 kilometers south of La Joya, Texas, stumbled upon an 8-year-old Honduran girl named Emely on Wednesday night, who was walking through the brush for six hours with a group of strangers and had lost a shoe. in the mud. She was sobbing uncontrollably because she had lost her mother’s number who she said was waiting for her in the US and didn’t know where she lived.

Emely had lost sight of another migrant who had his contact details, but the mother saw an AP photo of his arrival on the Spanish-language Univision show and contacted the network.

In an encampment in the Mexican border town of Reynosa, near where Marely last saw her mother, the number of deported migrant families is increasing. And they make desperate decisions.

Jose Rodriguez, 41, from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, stayed under a gray tarp with a group of Hondurans, but has not been able to sleep since sending his 8-year-old son in mid-April with a distant cousin. cross the river to Roma, Texas.

Rodriguez had attempted to cross the border with his son Jordyn, but the two were deported in early March. They had no money or a way to get home.

As a parent, it is very difficult. I don’t wish that on anyone. There are people who ask me if I sent my son. Yes, I tell them, but don’t do it, says Rodriguez. You have to have a lot of faith and hold on to God so that you don’t break down. If you are weak you can pass out, and if you have heart disease you can die. It’s very hard.

His wife, who remained in Honduras with their one-year-old child, initially objected to sending Jordyn across the border on her own, but Rodriguez persuaded her. He told her their life in Honduras would only get worse, with the threat of gangs and the economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and two tropical storms.

To pay smugglers’ fees for his son’s solo attempt, Rodriguez washed dishes at a taco stand near the camp for a month and a half. It also took convincing Jordyn to go.

You must continue. You’ll have the best clothes, the best computer and tennis shoes, and miniature cars that light up, Rodriguez told his son when they said goodbye.

For four days, Rodriguez says he walked around the square, every two paces stopping to cry, until he received a recorded audio message from a cousin in the United States that he had written about. the number on Jordyn’s birth certificate.

I have good news for you. They have the boy in a home for children his age, the cousin said.

Social workers are now calling Rodriguez from a shelter in Chicago twice a week to see if there is someone Jordyn can stay with in the U.S. Relatives have said they can’t take care of Jordyn because they were also recent immigrants and had dependent children of their own.

To this day, I am not sleeping. The food tastes like nothing, because I think about it every moment, said Rodriguez. What I want is to be with him.

Adriana Gomez Licon is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/agomezlicon







