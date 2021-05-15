Coronavirus Deaths Today in UK-Government Data on Novel Coronavirus Cases and Deaths





The government said that as of Saturday, May 15, 7 people died in the UK within 28 days after being tested positive for Corona 19, a total of 127,675 people in the UK.

A separate figure released by the UK statistical agency found that 152,000 deaths were registered in the UK, where the coronavirus was mentioned in the death certificate.

According to government data, there were 2,027 more laboratory confirmed cases in the UK as of 9am on Saturday.

The total will be 4,448,851.

About 19,698,121 people increased by 379,111 with the second dose.

Recent figures show that the UK’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased on Monday, May 17, allowing pubs and other indoor attractions to be reopened.

As of May 14, government data showed that of the 56,018,988 Covid vaccine jabs administered in the UK so far, 36,320,867 were the first to increase by 204,912 the previous day.

According to NHS England data, a total of 5,854,171 jabs in London from December 8th to May 14th included 3,866,531 primary vaccinations and 1,987,640 secondary vaccinations.

This is compared to 5,758,740 primary vaccinations and 3,181,882 secondary vaccinations (8,940,622 total) for Midlanders.

The different regions are classified as follows:

East of England: 1st 3,638,276, 2nd 1,977,711, total 5,615,987 Northeast and Yorkshire: 4,776,197 1st and 2,654,380 2nd doses (7,430,577) Northwest: 3,843,677 1st and 2,208,854 2nd vaccinations (6,052,531) Southeast: 4,776,197 Primary dose (7,657,096) Southwest: 3,277,480 Primary and 1,905,275 Secondary doses (5,182,755)

