A climber explores us by hand





Jeremiah LeTourneau of Worthington started rock climbing several years ago as a student at Winona State University. He and a friend enjoyed backpacking together, and they made it a goal to visit the highest topographic point in every US state.

While working on this feat, they realized that in order to see the highest points in certain states, they would have to learn to climb and navigate the ice. This is what they did.

From there, LeTourneau developed a passion for the sport, and now plans his life around when he can climb.

Just this spring, LeTourneau took another step towards his goal: a visit to Humphreys Peak, Arizona, means he has now seen the highest point in each of the contiguous United States, leaving only Alaska ( highest point: Mount McKinley) and Hawaii (Mauna Kea).

Much of these trips are devoted to rock climbing, but LeTourneau also makes every excursion a cultural experience, he also delves into the local culinary offerings and gets to know the locals of the places he visits.

As a high school math teacher, he plans climbs during school vacations. Long weekends allow him to fully explore Northland, including the Black Hills of South Dakota; Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin; The north coast of Minnesota; and remote areas of North Dakota. Longer breaks take him a little further.

Jeremiah LeTourneau climbs the bluff at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minnesota on April 24, 2021 (Tim Middagh / The Globe)

A native of Hinckley, Minnesota, LeTourneau never crossed the nearby Robinson Ice Park growing up, but he now frequents the old sandstone quarry when he returns home to visit his family.

“Climbing takes you to places that no one else can see,” said LeTourneau.

He also likes the meditative aspect of the sport.

“Your mind is calm,” he said. “A lot of sport is mental.”

It’s mental in a way different from a sport like running, which participants believe is a route of active emotional processing. Rather, there is a feeling of fluidity of the foot, of the foot, of the hand, of the hand which allows LeTourneau to be present in the moment.

Camaraderie also plays an important role in LeTourneau’s passion. He has met people from all over during his travels. Rock climbing can be dangerous, so having a friend you trust can mean the difference between life and death. When a climb becomes difficult, he must be vulnerable and say to his buddy: “I’m afraid”. Climbers help each other to manage their emotions in difficult times.

Climbers are an inclusive group, said LeTourneau. The community wishes to share its knowledge and invests in safety. Anyone who wants to learn, can and climb is for everyone, he said. There is a common misconception that only people with a certain body type or age can be successful climbers, but LeTourneau has worked with a wide range of new climbers.

To get started, all everyone has to do is go to a local climbing gym and ask for help, LeTourneau said. Seasoned climbers will be happy to pass on what they have learned over the years.

Climbing takes up a lot of space in LeTourneau’s mind, as his students can attest. While writing quadratic equations for his students in Algebra 3 or Applied Mathematics, he often presents word problems. In a recent climbing event, his worlds collided upside down while explaining his work to a group of climbers, he taught them how quadratic could apply to climbing, such as calculating the trajectory of a belayer off a cliff.

School hours also allow her to spend evenings at the Sioux Falls Rock Climbing Gym in SD meeting other climbers and practicing techniques, especially in the winter when it is more difficult to get out and about. to climb.

In order to fully center climbing in his life, LeTourneau decided to bring his house back to the road. Everywhere he goes, he brings his van, in the back of which he has installed a queen-size bed, a makeshift closet and everything he needs to live his life. He does laundry at a friend’s house while at home in Worthington.

Living the Simple Life has been Freeing “I can only wear one shirt at a time,” LeTourneau noted, adding that her extreme space limitations help her avoid hoarding too much possessions.

After school, in a few weeks, LeTourneau will be attempting a new type of Big Wall climb in Yosemite National Park, a multi-day climb that will require him to sleep propped up on the rock face. He is excited for the new adventure.

Although he’s been to many places over the years, LeTourneau said his favorite place to return to is the Black Hills.

“Nobody knows the right spots (over there),” he said.

At the time of publication, LeTourneau is actually in the Black Hills, scaling Devil’s Tower on May 15.

Ultimately, he would like to take his passion abroad and explore vistas all over the world, but it is important for him to make the most of the greatness of his homeland.

“I really want to appreciate what the United States has to offer first,” said LeTourneau. “I don’t want to take what I already have for granted.”

