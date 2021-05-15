US senator: China’s landing on Mars reminds us that we no longer have space





Senator Angus King: There should be no doubt that China is a serious competitor to the United States.

WASHINGTON Just hours after a Chinese rover successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Friday evening, Senator Angus King (I-Maine) said the feat removed any doubt that China is a powerhouse rising space that will challenge the United States.

This landing reinforces the fact that we have no more space, King told reporters 15 hours after returning from a two-day visit to US Space Command and other military installations in Colorado.

King, an independent who is Caucasian with the Democratic Senate majority, is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committees subcommittee on Strategic Forces, which oversees the Pentagon’s space, nuclear and strategic deterrence programs.

China is now the second country after the United States to achieve a soft landing on Mars. King has said he won’t necessarily call it a Sputnik moment, but it’s a reminder to the United States that a strong competitor is emerging in space. We have had unhindered access for many years and that is about to change, King said.

The Chinas Tianwen-1 mission is the country’s first independent interplanetary expedition that was launched in July 2020. China previously landed on the near and far sides of the moon, in 2013 and 2019, respectively, before completing a complex return to the moon. ‘lunar samples at the end of last year.

Reflecting on his visit to US Space Command, King said the news that China had landed on the Red Planet dispelled any doubts about the need for a US space force.

To me that sort of sums up the question of our posture in space, why we have a space force, King said.

The Mars landing shows a tremendous level of technological sophistication and capability, he said. It also raises national security concerns for the United States, he added. If they can land a rover on Mars, there are a lot of other things they can do that might not be so benevolent.

As China and more and more players begin to deploy assets in space, King said the United States should push for a global agreement on standards of behavior. It’s in everyone’s interest, he said. The ships pass each other on the right. We need standards to avoid chaos.

This effort should be led by the State Department and DoD, not Congress, King said. Discussions should start with the allies and eventually the Russians and Chinese should be brought to the table so that countries understand how interested they are in continuing in this direction, he said. I believe in multilateral coalitions rather than us-against-them.

A few years ago, in meetings with Asian government officials, King said, I learned that the United States has allies and China has clients. We should take advantage of it.

