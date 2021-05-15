



Britain’s most popular dog breed was revealed as pet ownership surged during the pandemic.

According to data from The Kennel Club, which tracks new registrations in the UK each year, nearly 40,000 dogs were registered in 2020.

The most popular varieties surged in demand during the coronavirus closure, and registrations for the most popular varieties increased by nearly 20% from the 2019 figures.

Experts from pet insurance provider Protectivity analyzed last year’s figures from The Kennel Club to reveal the breeds most in demand.

Studies show that some of the most popular varieties are among the most expensive.

The English Bulldog was ranked #1 on the Most Expensive Breeds Chart for 2020, with an average price of 2,995 puppies. Registration for Bulldogs increased by almost 17%, with 11,594 people visiting their homes last year.

According to a survey conducted by Protectivity, up to 11% of people in Wales have bought a new pet during the closure, and many are worried about leaving home alone when they return to their offices.

It’s worth remembering that raising a dog can be an expensive business, with food, vet bills and grooming costs all increasing.

See the full list below. The first figure is the number of enrollments for each breed in 2020 and the percentage of enrollment changes in 2019 (rounded to the nearest whole number).

Labrador Retriever-39,905 (13%)

French Bulldog-39,266 people (17%)

Cocker Spaniel-25,565 (18%)

Bulldog-11,594 (17%)

Miniature smooth-haired dachshund-10,369 (24%)

English Springer Spaniel-9,123 (6%)

Golden Retriever-8,653 (3%)

German Shepherd-7,067 (3%)

Pug-6,033 (-11%)

Staffordshire Bull Terrier-5,010 (12%)

Miniature Schnauzer-4,728 (-5%)

Border Terrier-4,587 (5%)

Light Tank-4,061 (29 %)

Boxer-3,202 (4%)

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel-2,979 (-8%)

Hungary Vizsla-2,810 (1%)

Drilling-2,155 people (-1%)

Rottweiler-2,050 (6%)

Beagle-1,945 (-11%)

German Shorthair Pointer-1,761 (12%)

Pomeranian-1,754 (14%)

Border Collie-1,718 (-18%)

Poodle (toy)-1,664 (19%)

Chihuahua (smooth coat)-1,508 (-22%)

Bull Terrier-1,502 (17%)

Dogue de Bordeaux-1,500 (12%)

Miniature Long Haired Dachshund-1,475 (15%)

West Highland White Terrier-1,460 (-6%)

Doberman-1,440 (-6%)

Miniature Poodle-1,383 (18%)

