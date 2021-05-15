US Climate Envoy Kerry Meets Pope On Climate Crisis





John Kerry, President Joe Bidens’ climate envoy, met privately with Pope Francis

By The Associated Press

May 15, 2021 at 5:18 pm

VATICAN CITY – John Kerry, President Joe Bidens’ climate envoy, met privately with Pope Francis on Saturday, then calling the Pope a compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis, which was ahead of the curve .

The former US secretary of state told Vatican News that the pope’s embrace of climate issues could hopefully make people more ambitious about getting the job done.

Kerry is traveling to European capitals to step up cooperation on climate change ahead of the next UN climate round in Glasgow in November.

Kerry said the United States, the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China, must take the lead in reducing emissions and be joined by other major emitting countries.

Everyone shares an obligation here. No country can do this job. If the United States were zero emissions tomorrow, we are still in a crisis, Kerry said.

The United States, which is responsible for 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions, has set itself a target under Biden of reducing emissions by 50% to 52% over the next decade, said Kerry.

Twenty other developed countries are responsible for 73.75% of emissions, he added.

We need other major emitting countries to step up and offer reductions as well. You can’t go on with a coal-fired power plant or more coal online and really be part of the solution that we need, Kerry said.

Follow all of AP’s climate change stories at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

