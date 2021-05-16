The pace of Covid vaccination in the United States begins to stabilize after weeks of sharp decline





Topline

The number of Americans lining up to receive daily Covid-19 vaccines has remained fairly constant over the past week after a sharp drop in vaccinations for nearly a month, as the country focuses on vaccinating people. adolescents and the persuasion of hesitant adults.

People identified by homeless service agencies are lining up to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in … [+] The LA Mission at Skid Row in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Key Facts

The United States has averaged about 1.9 million vaccines per day over the past seven days, a decrease of just 3% from a week ago, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include both the first and second doses.

By comparison, daily vaccinations fell 22% in the first week of May and 10% per week in the second half of April, a sharp drop after months of acceleration.

Daily vaccinations are still down more than 40% from their peak in mid-April, when nearly 3.4 million first and second doses of the vaccine were reported each day.

Large number

156.2 million. That’s the number of Americans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, covering 47.1% of the total population, according to the CDC.

Against

CDC data lags at least 48 hours behind real-world vaccinations, so actual daily counts vary from daily reports released by the CDC.

To monitor

Vaccinations for adolescents. Federal regulators cleared the Pfizers vaccine for ages 12 to 15 earlier this week, which means daily immunizations may level off in the near future as many children become eligible for the first time. Only 3.9% of Americans under 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, up 0.6 points from a week ago, so this expansion in eligibility probably hasn’t figured in CDC data yet.

Key context

Daily vaccinations in the United States increased tenfold between the start of this year and mid-April. But the campaign has since slowed down considerably, leading some experts to warn that the United States could struggle to establish collective immunity, the threshold at which the coronavirus no longer spreads freely because many people are immune. Demand for vaccines has declined, with 59.4% of adults having received at least one vaccine, and about a quarter of all Americans still tell pollsters they are unwilling to take the vaccines, forcing officials to redirect their energy to convince hesitant people to change their mind. Additionally, the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine was taken offline for more than a week last month as regulators examined rare reports of blood clots and daily vaccine levels still had not recovered, according to the reports. data compiled by The New York Times.

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

