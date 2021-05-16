US condemns ‘atrocities’ in Tigray, calls for those responsible to be ‘held to account’ after CNN investigation





In a Saturday statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Eritrea and Ethiopia “to take all necessary measures to ensure that their forces in Tigray cease and renounce this reprehensible behavior.”

“The continued presence of Eritrean forces in Tigray further undermines the stability and national unity of Ethiopia. We again call on the Eritrean government to withdraw its forces from Tigray,” Blinken added.

Blinken – who has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of regional Eritrean and Ethiopian forces from the Tigray region, unhindered humanitarian access and an independent investigation into human rights violations committed – also called on Saturday for the cessation of violence to allow humanitarian aid. for those who suffer. “The United States condemns the conduct of forces which continue to commit atrocities and obstruct the delivery of critical humanitarian aid in Tigray. Those responsible must be held accountable,” Blinked said on Twitter on Saturday.

In the investigation released Wednesday, a CNN team saw soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, some disguising themselves in old Ethiopian military uniforms, managing checkpoints in Tigray, obstructing and occupying critical aid routes, and wandering the corridors of one of the few operational hospitals in the region and threatening medical staff.

Following the publication of the CNN investigation, the United Nations confirmed on Wednesday that “blockades by military forces” have severely hampered aid’s ability to reach rural areas where the humanitarian crisis is most severe.

Blinken’s statement comes after the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week called on the Biden administration to enact sanctions in response to ongoing human rights violations in the region.

Texas Representative Michael McCaul told CNN on Thursday that “there have been numerous credible reports from human rights groups and journalists about the continued presence of Eritrean troops, as well as reports that have implicated them. , as well as other armed actors, in human rights violations and rapes. and other atrocities. “

“It is clear that the government of Ethiopia and the government of Eritrea have failed to live up to their public commitment to pull Eritrean forces out of Tigray. We now have this evidence on CNN camera.”

McCaul and Representative Gregory Meeks, the New York Democrat who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have led continued pressure for the Biden administration to “urgently use all available tools, including sanctions and the like. restrictive measures, to hold all perpetrators accountable. and put an end to this conflict. “

Thousands of civilians have reportedly been killed since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military operation in November against the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. CNN has investigated some of the reports of atrocities emerging in the region, including massacres and widespread sexual violence by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces. The months-long conflict, which could potentially destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region, bears the hallmarks of genocide.

He has spoken to Abiy on several occasions about the crisis last month to urge Ethiopia and Eritrea to honor their commitments to withdraw Eritrean troops “immediately, in full and in a verifiable manner.”

Amid the humanitarian crisis, the State Department dispatched its Horn of Africa Special Envoy, Jeff Feltman, to the region this month. Feltman visited Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan in early May, meeting with government, United Nations and African Union officials. He is due to brief the Senate Foreign Relations Committee behind closed doors next week.

The United States has sent millions in additional funds to Tigray to help respond to the humanitarian crisis and has deployed a United States Agency for International Development disaster response team to the region.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler, Veronica Stracqualursi, Barbara Arvanitidis, Eliza Mackintosh, and Rachel Janfaza contributed to this report.

