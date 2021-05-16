British silversmith struggling to sell in the EU after Brexit transactions fail to recognize the characteristics of the UK





British silversmiths are frustrated with attempts to sell silver and gold to the European Union after Brexit trade negotiations fail to recognize the centuries-old character of Britain.

The UK has one of the most rigorous quality verification systems in the world and requires Makers Mark, Year and Assay Office marks on every item.

However, features were overlooked in the Brexit trade deal, making it difficult for British silversmiths to export British silver and gold to the EU. The problem also affects jewelry.

This is true even though British silversmiths still adhere to the same international ISO and BSO standards recognized by the EU by the end of December last year.

Sir John Hayes, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Craft, urged to revise the Hallmarking Act of 1973 to protect British producers.

He said it was absurd that the European Union should not recognize the British character.

He said: We must challenge the grounds that the EU does not recognize that the British mark is one of the highest quality British standards in the world.

This is a tradition from centuries ago. There are no concessions required by the EU. It can be just a supervision or awkwardness. This is an important industry for the UK.

This feature allows each silver piece to be traced to a single workbench in the same way that meat dates back to a specific herd on the farm.

Sterling Silver’s current legal operating standards have not changed since 1275, and since 1320, hole marking has been required by law in this country.

British products can be recognized if the manufacturer pays for the Additional Convention Mark or the Common Control Mark first enacted in the Vienna Hall Marking Convention of 1972.

However, only 16 EU countries are signatory and do not include major UK markets including France, Spain, Belgium and Italy.

The government said the issue had not affected the silver or gold on the market prior to January 1 of this year. All new stocks entering the GB market require a UK Certification Mark or Common Control Mark, and new stocks exported to EU members require a nationally recognized mark.

The spokesman said: Although the UK has secured several sectoral annexes as part of the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) proposal, we have not been able to reach an agreement with the EU on the UK’s Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) proposal. For conformity assessment. The UK government is focused on fulfilling the deal so that companies are prepared for the upcoming opportunities. “

