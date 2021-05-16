The largest cruise ship built for England arrives in Southampton





The largest cruise ship built for the British market arrives in Southampton on Sunday ahead of the naming ceremony.

The P&O Cruises Iona has 17 passenger decks that can accommodate 5,200 vacationers before considering social distancing.

She will be used by operators during the summer season of domestic sailing.

The vessel was the first British liner to be fueled with liquefied natural gas, and the operator described it as one of the cleanest fuels in the world.

Iona was built in Germany (P&O/PA).

Ships of her size are usually powered by diesel engines that emit nitrogen oxides, which affect air quality.

Iona, 345 m (1,132 ft) long and weighing 185,000 tons, was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

She will sail on a maiden cruise to the Scottish Islands named after them on August 7.

The Sunday night naming ceremony features a performance by Take That star Gary Barlow, the music director of the onboard entertainment venue.

The coronavirus pandemic means that the event is not open to the public but aired online.

Dame Irene Hays, owner of travel agency Hays Travel, becomes the ship’s godmother and proceeds with the process.

P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said: Since initiating Hays Travel, no one has supported cruises more than Dame Irene Hays or has acted as an ambassador for the travel industry.

Therefore, no one has ever come to the center stage on May 16 at this prestigious event celebrating her achievements and paying tribute to her husband, John.

Company founder John Hayes died suddenly in November of last year at the age of 71.

The first major voyage following the lifting of the cruise ban in the UK on Monday is operated by MSC Cruises.

That ship Virtuosa will depart from Southampton for a 4-night trip starting on Thursday.

Cruises operated in the UK can only carry up to 1,000 passengers or 50% of their capacity until all restrictions on social contact are removed.

According to the Boris Johnson roadmap to ease restrictions, this was due to take effect on June 21st, but the prime minister warned that the Indian coronavirus strain meant his plans were at stake.

