Mandy Moore Responds To Season 6 End Announcement – Deadline





This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter on Friday to respond to news that his hit NBC drama will end with its upcoming sixth season.

“Anyone who casually said ‘All good things must end’ has never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote. “While sad that we only have one season left, we are also grateful to NBC for allowing us to finish the show how and when we always wanted to. We will work hard to maintain the landing. “

As Fogelman noted in his post, yesterday’s announcement wasn’t exactly new, as he has long discussed his plans to end the show after its sixth season. Yet he clearly knew that NBC’s official announcement regarding the show’s ending would elicit strong emotional reactions – and not just from fans.

“I’m already VERY moved by the end of my favorite job,” actress Mandy Moore wrote in her Instagram story on Friday. “BUT… We have a whole season to wrap things up as planned.”

Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, also shared Fogelman’s post on her Instagram. “Officially official,” she captioned the message. “There is one season left of my favorite work. You can bet we will soak up every moment. “

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, also responded to This Is Us ad. “What a race it’s been …” the actress tweeted. “What an incredible season to come.”

Launched in September 2016, This Is Us is a non-linear family drama centered around a unique set of triplets. Exploring their childhood and struggles as adults, as well as their relationship with their wonderful parents, the series will reach the end of its fifth season on May 25. Also featured are Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas and many more.

Check out reactions from Fogelman, Moore, and Watson below.

