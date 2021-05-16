Let’s go: Thousands of people take part in’free Palestine’ protests across the UK.





Thousands of people gathered across England to march in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Organizers say the British government needs “immediate action” to end “cruel” violence against the Palestinian people.

In Aberdeen, people also participated in protests calling for peace in Palestine.

Aberdeen’s Powerful Message Today: Peace and Justice in Palestine Now! pic.twitter.com/scFAsp2yNo

— Maggie Chapman (@MaggieChapman) May 15, 2021

And in Edinburgh, protesters marched along Prince Street with a banner saying “No ball playing with Israel apartheid.”

Palestine Support 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/P9zmfCRmNW

— Lucy Small (@LucyIonaSmall) May 15, 2021

Inverness’s photos showed a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinians.

# Inverness # Highlands #PalestineUnderAttack # In solidarity with #Palestine on the streets of PalestineBleeding pic.twitter.com/WwZGal3OOq

— Jane frere (@janefrere) May 15, 2021

At noon in London, protesters arrived at Hyde Park near Marble Arch and marched to the Israeli embassy, ​​shouting a chant with a placard.

Among those expected to address the crowd are former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labor MPs Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana.

Thousands of people marched, shouting “free and free Palestine,” holding flags calling for an end to Israeli bombing.

Numerous protesters arrived outside the gates of the Israeli embassy in Kensington.

A temporary stage was set up on Kensington High Street, and the organizers urged people to keep going on the road as the numbers continue to grow. Dozens of police officers line the nearby streets.

The Metropolitan Police said, “The police officers are interacting with people gathered for protests in central London this afternoon.

“There is a policing plan in place to ensure the safety of everyone and reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Israeli air raids destroyed high-rise buildings in Gaza, where AP, Al-Jazeera and other media were housed.

The AP said air raids took place about an hour after Israeli forces ordered people to evacuate the building.

The news agency said there was no immediate explanation as to why the building was targeted.

Read more: Let’s go: Israeli air raid destroys AP and Al-Jazeera office buildings

Thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes after a week of conflict.

Since Monday night, Hamas has launched hundreds of rockets into Israel, and the troops responded by attacking Gaza with tank fires and air raids.

At least 126 people died in Gaza, including 31 children and 20 women.

Seven people died in Israel, including a six-year-old boy and soldiers.

The protests in London were hosted by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aq, the British Palestinian Forum, the Stop War Alliance, the Nuclear Disarmament Campaign and the British Muslim Alliance.

Read more: David Pratt: Israel’s military power is not the solution to the Palestinian crisis.

A spokesperson for the organizers said, “It is important for the British government to take immediate action.

“We must prevent Israel from being punished by brutal violence and oppression against the Palestinian people.

“The bombing of Gaza, killing civilians, including children, is a war crime.

“The British government is involved in these actions as long as it continues to provide Israeli military, diplomatic and financial assistance.”







