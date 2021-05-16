Developing countries sign deals with Huawei despite US spy warnings





U.S. Huawei spy warnings fail to deter governments in Africa, Asia and Latin America from hiring the Chinese tech group for cloud infrastructure and e-government services, a study finds.

The Washington-based think tank CSIS report seen by the Financial Times identified 70 agreements in 41 countries between Huawei and governments or state-owned companies for these services from 2006 to April of this year.

Cloud infrastructure generally refers to the installation of data centers, while e-government primarily involves the automation of administrative functions such as licensing, healthcare, legal records, and other government processes. .

“Huawei’s cloud infrastructure and e-government services process sensitive data on citizens’ health, tax and legal records,” according to the study.

“As Huawei carves out a niche as a supplier to governments and state-owned enterprises, it is building a strategic position that could provide Chinese authorities with valuable intelligence and even coercive leverage,” the study added.

Most of the countries involved in such deals with Huawei were in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Latin America, and 77 percent of them fell into the “non-free” or “partially free” categories, according to Freedom House, a US Government Funded Democracy Watch Group.

“With a surge in deals announced since 2018, including several announcements in 2020, it is clear that Huawei’s security risk warnings are failing to persuade policymakers in developing countries,” said the SCRS report, written by Jonathan Hillman and Maesea McCalpin.

“As an infrastructure and cloud service provider, Huawei does not own or control any customer data,” Huawei said in a statement.

“All customer data is owned and fully controlled by our customers.”

“Cyber ​​security and protecting user privacy remain Huawei’s top priorities,” the company added.

The United States has repeatedly accused Huawei of spying on behalf of the Chinese government, sometimes by exploiting telecommunications “backdoors” in its equipment. Washington has also placed Huawei and many of its subsidiaries on an “entity list,” restricting the sale of critical technologies such as semiconductors to the company.

China has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as baseless and accused the United States of “abuse of national power” by imposing sanctions on Huawei. The Chinese champion, which is the world’s largest maker of telecommunications equipment, has had to cut production of smartphones due to supply shortages.

The CSIS report cites several examples of security gaps associated with Huawei’s cloud infrastructure and e-government services. A 65-page report funded by the Australian government found that a data center built by Huawei for Papua New Guinea contained glaring errors that would have made the facility vulnerable to hackers.

Huawei also won a contract to install communications equipment inside the headquarters of the African Union building in Addis Ababa in 2012. African Union officials later accused China of hack into the building’s computer systems every night for five years and download confidential data.

A spokesperson for Huawei said that while the company provided equipment for African Union projects, it had never collected data illegally.

