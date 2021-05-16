US CREDIT WEEK: $ 35 billion in high-quality supply on sale





High-quality shows are expected to remain strong and stable next week, with $ 30-35 billion in new supplies expected after a $ 42 billion week showcased by the giant Amazon.com Inc. sale.

The deals could include a giant, smaller-sized deal from an issuer that had been watching the market all week but was ultimately abandoned, according to Bloomberg’s Brian Smith. The rest of May is expected to be very active, with union offices still claiming $ 150 billion in total supply, more than double what has already been sold.

New issues are doing well, with more than 72% of investment grade US corporate bonds sold this week tighter in secondary trade, according to Trace.

As inflation concerns rocked equity markets this week, a pickup in inflation could prove positive for demand for long-term corporate bonds as foreign buyers step in. An increase in inflation would likely increase the steepness of the Treasury curve, strategists at Barclays Plc wrote on Friday.

“This should support aggregate demand for credit, especially from overseas buyers, as hedge-adjusted yields rise,” the strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote.

According to Trace, foreign flows to longer-term US credit this week, as measured by net dealer-to-affiliate volume, were by far the highest of the year.

High efficiency

All eyes will be on the flow of funds to junk bonds next week, after the largest exchange-traded fund was hammered amid inflation fears on Thursday. About $ 1.2 billion was withdrawn from BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG) on its worst day of exits since February 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Traders have withdrawn around $ 5.6 billion from the ETF so far in 2021, putting it on track for its worst year since its inception in 2007.

The junk-bond market is gearing up for a continuation of heavy issues after the $ 13 billion sale this week, with investors still rushing to new issues.

At least two new deals are underway in the U.S. leveraged loan market, with calls to lenders slated for Monday for DT Midstream Inc.’s $ 1 billion term loan to fund a payment to DTE Energy and $ 240 million from Charter Next Generation Inc. term loan to support KKR & Co.’s investment in the business. There are approximately 13 issuers in general syndication.

Within troubled credit, Washington Prime Group Inc. faces a May 19 forbearance expiration pending another extension as it grapples with creditors over restructuring plans. GTT Communications Inc. also has an extended forbearance agreement expiring Monday as it continues discussions with creditors.

– With the help of Gowri Gurumurthy, Jeannine Amodeo and Katherine Doherty

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos