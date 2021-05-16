LG’s 2021 soundbars arrive in the US starting at $ 179





Bloomberg

Inflation risk reduces 80% of European corporate debt sold this year

(Bloomberg) – Buyers of newly issued corporate bonds are already suffering losses as inflation fears push up government bond yields. About four-fifths of high-quality non-financial corporate bonds valued in Europe this year are listed below their issue price. on data compiled by Bloomberg. As of Friday, the post-issue losers’ share was less than 50%. This grim statistic highlights the detrimental effect on credit investors of the so-called reflation swap – betting on a rapid economic recovery and a recovery in the associated inflation – prompting many to shelter themselves from further liquidations of sovereign debt. Investment grade bonds are more sensitive than high yield bonds to any threat of rising interest rates in response to inflation, a vulnerability called duration risk. This is because they have a longer lifespan than their lower quality peers and they have lower risk premiums. This attribute hits investors hard this year: Duration is already an issue when you see rate-sensitive sectors underperforming and it’s going to increase, said Vincent Benguigui, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, which oversees $ 625 billion. . The year-to-date total return on investment-grade euro-denominated bonds fell this week to minus 0.96% from minus 0.56% on Monday. A month ago, the return since the start of 2021 was minus 0.3%, according to the Bloomberg Barclays Indices. In contrast, the less rate-sensitive junk bond market rose 2.2%. Although the threat of higher yields to offset a potential rise in inflation has been a thorn for high-profile investors throughout. of the year, the European Central Bank pledged to pick up the pace of its emergency QE pandemic program had helped funds recoup some losses before this week’s sale pushed them Further in the red. Rate risk is the main driver of corporate bond losses, as spreads on most of these new issues are trading tighter than at launch, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average risk premium of high quality euro bonds relative to safer government debt is shown at 83 basis points, the lowest in more than three years, thanks to continued ECB buying and betting on economic reopening. issued in Europe this year, but spreads, with little room to tighten further, appear unable to contain duration losses. Although the prolonged rally in fundamentals should provide another level of support, higher yields in the euro government bond space should limit the ability of euro investment notes to attract inflows and limit the potential for tightening once rates stabilize, wrote Cem Keltek, credit strategist at Commerzbank AG, in a note to clients on Thursday. Pressure on rates and the weaker outlook later in the year make long-term risk-return unattractive. Some hedge funds have started betting on falling corporate bond prices amid the threat of downturn. rising interest rates and strained valuation. Short positions in junk bonds have climbed to their highest level since 2008 and bearish bets on high quality bonds are at their highest level since early 2014. Bonds that lose value soon after issuance could potentially discourage investors from bidding aggressively for new deals. – Rate investors with only one realistic source of return: income earned by simply holding the interest-bearing bond, unless they are willing to move to riskier segments of the credit market. a portfolio manager at MM Warburg & Co., which oversees 76.2 billion euros ($ 92 billion). Maybe a little tightening up, but not so much. High-yield issuers control the region’s syndicated bond market on Friday, representing three of four days of trading as global credit risk sentiment improves. ., Italian tech companies Lutech SpA and Cedacri SpA launch new deals that are expected to close by market close Weekly issuance is expected to reach 33.5 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Yield bonds , as more subdued commodity prices helped ease investor worries about inflation risks Asia A surge of borrowers earlier in the week boosted sales of dollar bonds in Asia ex-Japan as issues rose doubled compared to the previous week. week earlier, the highest in three weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg At least 22 borrowers entered the market, the busiest week in 2021 since January i GLP’s $ 850 million perpetual note offer Ptes was the largest bond sale this week, followed by a $ 707 million bid from JSW Hydro Energy and a $ 650 million note from Cathay Pacific Airways. Wednesday, which showed that consumer prices in the United States had climbed the most in April since 2009 The yield premiums of high-quality bonds from Asia, excluding Japan, and that the cost of protection against such debt had fallen by 1 to 2 basis points on Friday, said US credit traders Alibaba Group. The income of Holding Ltd. exceeded estimates after China’s e-commerce leader experienced post-pandemic recovery and began to overtake deadly antitrust probe As cash balances rose to $ 70 billion, financial flexibility could allow Alibaba to endure an extended period of macroeconomic uncertainty related to the coronavirus, as well as regulatory risk, better than hardware-centric tech peers, write Bloomberg Intelligence credit analysts Robert Schiffman and Suborna Panja It seemed almost certain that the offer would at least match union office projections of $ 45 billion this week after Monday’s nearly $ 28 billion, however macroeconomic uncertainty fueled by inflation fears appears to have dampened the issuance of less than $ 3 billion on Thursday, bringing the volume for the week to $ 42. billion

