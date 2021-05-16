Which UK biotech stock will be the best in 2021?





The global pandemic has brought the UK biotech stocks to the fore. And now I’ve been looking around the field to see if there’s anything I want to buy. Some are almost certainly expensive. However, there are good companies that can live against future declines.

I recently researched e-Therapeutics. The company develops software-based drug evaluation technology. For the new pandemic project, the company aims to identify approved and known drugs that can be quickly relocated to treat Covid-19. Speeding up this process may be in great demand in the future. But with a 1,000% rise in stock prices in two years, that expensive and UK biotech stock is now buying id.

Another soaring Covid-related stock price

The stock price of the Avacta Group has also risen more than 800% over two years, and I think it’s too rich now. However, we look forward to better buying opportunities in the future. Another company with the skills I like. It appears to have one of the best Covid-19 side flow tests that it hopes to hit the market soon. Due to the increasing number of competing products and the rapid development speed on site, Im waiting to see what will happen in the coming months.

UK Biotech Shares Winning

UK biotech stocks are currently dominated by coronavirus research. So what about Benchmark Holdings as an alternative? Forget the virus. Benchmark is on the fish. The company studies fish genetics to improve strains and increase disease resistance. And there are departments that focus on special foods and treatments for aquatic diseases.

The stock price hasn’t risen much in the past five years, but has been rising since early 2020, but the downside is that the benchmark is currently unprofitable. However, I will put it on my watchlist as a potential purchase and do more research.

There’s another UK biotech stock that’s arousing my interest, and another stock that doesn’t work with Covid. Still, it’s medical and researches treatments for diseases that affect the brain, immune system, and intestines. I’m talking about PureTech Health and I think its structure helps mitigate risk. Although PureTech conducts some of its own research, it is also a stakeholder in the Founded Entities group of nine companies participating in complementary research. I was seeing a slightly higher share price, mind. PureTech has risen 180% over five years, but is falling late. Definitely another Im looking.

The story continues

Candidate not to be missed?

The UK biotech stock list would not be complete without Oxford Biomedica. Yes, I came back to the company that was involved in the Covid study and played a huge role in the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the company is working with large pharmaceutical companies in research into other gene and cell-based therapies. Stock prices have only risen 49% over the past two years, so we haven’t seen the same pandemic-led surge that has pushed some to the stratospheric level.

I like the look of all these companies, but I’m not sure if Id could buy it right now, but they weren’t particularly really big climbers. But Id wants to add biotech stocks to my portfolio, and I’m seeing all of them.

UK’s best biotech stocks to buy in post 2021? It first appeared on Motley Fool UK.

Read more

Alan Oscroft has no position on the mentioned stocks. Motley Fool UK has no position on the mentioned stock. The views on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations provided by subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners, and Pro. At The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a variety of insights makes you a better investor.

Motley Fool UK 2021

