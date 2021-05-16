Myanmar’s anti-coup fighters pull out of town as US appeals





A protester shows the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on February 21, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

Fighters from a local militia opposing the Burmese junta withdrew from the northwestern town of Mindat after days of assault by artillery-backed combat troops, a group member.

The United States and Britain have called on the military to avoid civilian casualties and a shadow government of national unity formed by loyalists to the elected leader detained in Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, called for the international aid.

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

The fighting in the mountainous town of Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin State, is among the most violent since the coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with protests daily, strikes and the emergence of new local militias.

“To avoid confrontation, we withdrew out of concern over the damage to the city,” said one fighter, adding that only women and children remained in the city of over 40,000 which was now largely occupied by the army.

“Since all the boys and all the men are involved in this fight, they are all on the run.”

The US-funded RFA website cited a member of the group who said five of its fighters were killed, but believed to have inflicted several times more casualties on the military, widely known as the Tatmadaw.

Army-controlled Myawaddy TV said on Saturday that some security forces had been killed and others missing after attacks by “unscrupulous people”. Security forces would work day and night to restore order, he added.

NEW FORCE

The fighting marks the emergence of the Chinland Defense Force, one of many new groups to oppose the junta in a country that already had around 20 armed ethnic groups.

The fighters also say they are part of the shadow government’s People’s Defense Forces.

“We would like to urge the international community to take immediate action to end all Tatmadaw violence and protect the defenseless people of Mindat,” the national unity government said in a statement.

The US and UK embassies in Myanmar have expressed concern for civilians in Mindat.

“The military’s use of weapons of war against civilians, including this week in Mindat, is yet another demonstration of the depths into which the regime will sink to retain power,” the US embassy said in a statement. communicated. “We call on the military to stop violence against civilians.”

The UK mission said evidence of atrocities should be sent to UN investigators “so that perpetrators can be held to account.”

Western countries have led the junta’s condemnation and applied limited sanctions since taking power, alleging fraud in an election won by Suu Kyi’s party in November. His allegations of irregularities were rejected by the electoral commission.

At least 790 people have been killed by junta security forces during the crackdown on protests against his regime, according to the activist group the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.

The army, which disputes this figure, imposes strict restrictions on the media, information and the Internet. Reuters cannot independently verify the arrests and the number of victims.

