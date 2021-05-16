UK closure update: May 17th rule changed from family hug to inside meal on Monday





This is another step towards normalization starting from Monday (May 17th) with the introduction of the 3rd phase of the roadmap plan.

We all live under various restrictions for about 14 months so far, but more restrictions will be lifted next week.

Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday (Friday, May 15th) that the outbreak of the “more deliverable” Indian variant would not affect Monday’s changes, but if things get worse over the next few weeks, the final step on the roadmap will take effect. From June 21-may be delayed.

However, a greater sense of freedom will be granted from Monday, which will give many people a great sense of relief.

Here’s what you can and can’t do from May 17th.

What social restrictions will be lifted from May 17th?

From Monday, most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted.

However, outside gatherings of 30 or more will remain illegal for the time being.

The rule of 6 or 2 households will apply indoors, and people are still encouraged to keep their windows open to allow fresh air in.

The government said it would also update advice on social distancing between friends and family, including hugs.

In a press conference earlier this week, Boris Johnson said everyone should “make their own choice” and use common sense when hugging loved ones who don’t live together.

“This doesn’t mean that we can suddenly pay attention to the wind. In fact, we all know that close contact, such as a hug, is a direct way of transmitting this disease.

“I urge you to think about whether someone you love has been vaccinated, once or twice, and whether the vaccine has had time to work. Remember: outdoors is always safer than indoors.”

What can be reopened from May 17th? The bar will allow drinking indoors on Monday (Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Indoor hospitality can be reopened, and the place doesn’t have to serve sizable meals with alcoholic beverages, and there is no curfew. However, customers must order, eat and drink while seated.

Other indoor venues that are open from Monday include indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and children’s play areas, as well as the rest of the accommodation, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs.

Indoor adult group sports and exercise classes can also be resumed.

Will the crowd be able to attend the event from May 17th? 8,000 fans were able to watch the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham last month at Wembley. This has been most common at outdoor sporting events in the UK since the coronavirus epidemic began in March 2020 (Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images).

The government will also allow large-scale performances and sporting events in indoor spaces for 1,000 people or even half a million won, whichever is lower.

This also applies to outdoor venues that can accommodate 4,000 people or half a million, whichever is lower.

The largest outdoor seating area where crowds can be scattered can accommodate up to 10,000 people or a quarter of a million seats, whichever is lower.

How many people can attend the wedding or funeral?

The lifting of the blockade on Monday will be good news for the bride and groom.

Up to 30 people can attend weddings and receptions.

This restriction also applies to other types of important events, including Bamitsuba and baptismal ceremonies.

There is no upper limit as legal restrictions on funeral attendees have been removed, but wakes are still limited to 30.

Prior to the beginning of Phase 4, the final phase of the Phase 4 Roadmap Plan, the government said it would complete a review of social distancing and other long-term measures in place to halt the spread.

This tells you a decision on when and in what circumstances the rules for 1 meter plus, wearing a face cover and other actions can be lifted.

It also gives you guidelines for working from home. People should continue working from home whenever possible until this review is complete.

