Biden faces tough road to US economic recovery





Joe Biden grapples with a messy and unpredictable economic outlook as the twin threats of rising inflation and weak job growth undermine confidence in the stability of the US recovery after the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported this month that the pace of job creation slowed significantly in April, fueling concerns about widespread gaps in the labor market.

It followed up on that report with figures released last week showing an unexpected jump last month in its consumer price index, compounding fears of rising inflationary pressures.

The data exposed Biden to sharper criticism of his economic management from Republicans and shattered hopes of a smooth rebound in the coronavirus crisis thanks to a strong fiscal stimulus and rapid vaccine rollouts.

The United States has been the engine of the global economic recovery, with the IMF forecasting gross domestic product growth of 6.4% in 2021.

“There are a lot of signs of a resurgence in aggregate demand – an economy that is recovering, but this recovery is going to be chaotic,” said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project, an economic think tank at the Brookings Institution. “And yes, really difficult to manage.”

Senior officials in the Biden administration have cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from a month’s data. They argued that average monthly job creation over the past three months was still much stronger than in the previous quarter, that the rebound in inflation would likely be transient, and that the recovery remained firmly on track.

But they also recognized high levels of economic uncertainty at a time of big shifts in spending patterns and employment trends, and as health-related restrictions are lifted across the country faster than expected. – partly because of the pace of the country’s vaccination campaign. .

“There’s going to be a period, as supply starts to match demand and sectors recover and recover, [during which] there is going to be some turmoil, ”Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters on Friday.

“We know that the mismatch between different parts of the economy will manifest itself in unexpected ways until the economy recovers more fully. As the President urged earlier this week, we must be patient, ”she added.

Critics of the administration’s economic policies – ranging from former Democratic Treasury Secretary Larry Summers to Republicans on Capitol Hill – have taken the latest data to claim that the Biden administration has recklessly ignored the risks of an excessive fiscal stimulus and minimized economic warning signs. .

“I was on the worried side of inflation and everything moved much faster, much sooner than I predicted. This must make us nervous going forward, ”Summers wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“I think there is a good chance it will work well. And that we just have a super fast recovery and a great year, ”said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. “I think there is also a chance that it will end really badly.”

Further data releases last week did not clarify the situation. The University of Michigan consumer confidence index showed long-term inflation expectations rising, while retail sales were flat last month after rising sharply in March. On the bright side, weekly jobless claims on Thursday fell to a low point for the pandemic.

At this point, there was no sign from the White House of any major changes in Biden’s political agenda to deal with the emerging economic situation. On the labor market front, the president has decided to enforce the requirement that citizens who have been offered “decent” jobs cannot claim unemployment benefits, and Rouse said the White House reminded companies of a tax credit for employee retention set up in its stimulus program.

The White House is sticking to the tax support it enacted with the help of Congressional Democrats not only to spur the country’s recovery but also to help low-income families. He also stressed his confidence in the Federal Reserve to handle any rise in inflation.

But Republicans and conservative economists have called for more dramatic action to cool the economy, such as an untimely end to federal unemployment benefits, which Republican-led states across the country have refused to pay.

Meanwhile, economists whose forecasts have been badly shattered by data released in recent days have warned that any assumptions about the U.S. recovery – let alone policy changes – may well need to be reconsidered.

“We are in such uncharted territory,” said Edelberg of the Hamilton Project. “When you talk about the changes in aggregate demand that we are experiencing and the changes in supply that we are experiencing – no matter how uncertain you are about inflation in normal times, increase that by an order of magnitude. “

