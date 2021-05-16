UK Holds Support for Joe Bidens’ Minimum Global Business Tax





Rishi Sunak is not advocating Joe Biden’s plan for a minimum global business tax rate of 21% for the United States to ensure that the United Kingdom includes a fairer system for taxing digital technology giants in the United States.

He, chairman of the G7 Finance Minister, said he would only consider the global minimum levy as part of a broader package. Treasury officials say that Biden says technology companies have to pay “taxes from California to UK”.

Sunak has been under pressure from the Labor Party to support the US plan for a global minimum corporate tax rate of 21%. Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandi accused Britain of hesitating, not leadership.

But the prime minister’s allies insisted that backing up Biden’s plans would fall into Washington’s hands. Washington wants an early agreement on a global minimum tax rate, especially as the U.S. president wants to increase its domestic corporate tax rate to 25-28%. .

British officials were concerned that the United States would not accept radical changes in global tax regulations dating back to the 1920s. This is not where the group physically exists to reflect where the multinational corporations sell.

The UK also feared that even if the Biden administration approved a global deal, it could still be shaken in parliament and could make the UK high and dry.

recommendation

There is a debate on global tax reform at the OECD and G20 level, and it is certain that the issue will be raised when the G7 Finance Minister meets in London on June 4th.

At an online conference at Oxford University’s Business Tax Center, Mike Williams, Director of Business and International Taxation at the Department of Finance, said transactions that considered only the global minimum tax were politically unacceptable.

“The UK’s key proposition is to tackle the digital tax problem we’ve been working on for years,” he said.

The UK has introduced its own digital sales tax, which is expected to increase around £500 million per year in large US corporations by 2024-5.

“It’s not primarily about minimum taxes,” Williams said. “A minimal tax can help make sure your business pays it.

“Paying more taxes in California doesn’t really help much when it comes to paying more taxes in the UK in terms of providing school to the kids in Coventry,” he added.

However, the UK is ready to make deals that cover both elements of Biden’s global taxation plan: global digital taxes and minimum global tax rates for multinationals.

The Prime Minister said at the Wall Street Journal CEO meeting last week that digital taxes are a UK priority: “It’s about finding a way to properly and fairly tax large international digital companies.” He promised to abolish the UK’s digital sales tax once a multinational deal was agreed.

recommendation

Sunak also said the 21% minimum corporate tax rate was “higher than what had been previously discussed,” but said there was room for discussion on this. Ireland with a 12.5% ​​headline rate is fiercely opposed. Sunak is set to raise UK interest rates to 25% in 2023.

Nandy said the Biden initiative on minimum global tax rates represents a historic opportunity. She is working with Shadow Minister Rachel Reeves to urge Sunak to put the matter on the agenda of the G7 summit next month in Cornwall. “We have to avoid races to the bottom,” she said.

Robert Palmer, director of campaign group Tax Justice UK, urged the government to support Biden’s plans, saying the current position is “not seen” for the government, who said it wants the UK to address its tax avoidance problem.

The deal on the table was “not perfect,” he said, but the global minimum corporate tax rate of 21% would be a “game changer” in preventing companies from paying “ultra-low” tax rates, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos