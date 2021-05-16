Iran gears up to return to oil market as US talks advance





Iran prepares to increase global oil sales as negotiations to lift sanctions show signs of progress. But even if a deal is made, the flow of additional crude into the market can be gradual.

The state-controlled National Iranian Oil Co. has primed the oil fields – and relationships with customers – so it can increase exports if a deal is struck, officials said. By the most optimistic estimates, the country could return to pre-sanctions production levels of nearly 4 million barrels per day in as little as three months. It could also tap into the oil value of a flotilla that is stored.

But there are still many hurdles to overcome before that can happen. Any deal must completely dismantle the range of US barriers to trade, navigation and insurance involving Iranian entities. Even so, buyers may still be reluctant, according to Mohammad Ali Khatibi, a former NIOC official.

“Our return can be a gradual process rather than a quick and sudden – it cannot happen overnight,” Khatibi said in an interview. It may be a “protracted process, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has drastically affected demand.”

The pace of Iran’s return could prove critical to the global oil market. While fuel consumption is on the rise, it remains depressed by lockdowns and new virus outbreaks. Additional Iranian supplies would place a burden on its counterparts in the OPEC + alliance, which has worked hard for more than a year to eliminate a lingering glut.

At hand

US and Iranian diplomats, currently negotiating through intermediate governments in Vienna, have signaled that a deal is underway.

If successful, they could reactivate the international nuclear deal that Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018. This would force Iran to once again accept the limits of its atomic activities, in exchange for the lifting of a series of severe sanctions. imposed by the former president.

Tehran has already benefited from the less hostile climate announced by the election of President Joe Biden. It revives oil sales, sending a flood of Iranian crude to emboldened Chinese buyers. Production climbed nearly 20% this year to 2.4 million barrels per day, the highest in two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Even if the sanctions are not lifted, depending on their ability to sell oil on the gray market, they will further increase their production,” said Sara Vakhshouri, president of consultancy firm SVB Energy International LLC in Washington.

Well maintenance

Engineers at the government-owned NIOC have rotated crude production between different fields to maintain sufficient pressure in the reservoirs, according to company officials, who asked not to be identified during discussions of operations. . The procedure is crucial to maintain production levels. Gas injections into former oil fields in the south of the country play a similar role, SVB’s Vakhshouri said.

If there is an agreement with the United States, the Islamic Republic could increase production to nearly 4 million barrels per day in three to six months, according to Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consultant FGE , who has decades of experience in the region. including a period of work in Iran.

Others expect a slower pace. It would take 12 to 15 months after the sanctions were lifted to increase production to 3.8 million barrels per day, said Reza Padidar, head of the energy committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, in a telephone interview. Some work needed to restore the capacity of fields, such as the removal and maintenance of stuck borehole pumps, can take up to a month per well, he said.

China Stocks

Even before increasing its production, Iran could generate an increase in oil sales. FGE’s Nasseri estimates the country has stored around 60 million barrels of crude. About 11 million barrels of this crude, plus an additional 10 million barrels of a light oil called condensate, are in “bonded storage” in China, where it is ready to be sold to end users, according to FGE.

NIOC officials say they have maintained contact with customers, who are ready to resume purchasing on regular contracts.

An Iranian restart poses complications for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Led by Saudi Arabia, the 23-country coalition is gradually restoring oil production it cut last year when the coronavirus crisis hit demand.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the producer group will make room for Iran to increase production, as it has done in the past. It’s unclear whether other members of the alliance, which include countries keen to revive production like Russia and the United Arab Emirates, will be as accommodating. But they may not need to be.

Difficult discussions

While Tehran and Washington are still struggling to secure the best possible deal terms, a deal may take much longer. If the recent attacks and incidents in the Persian Gulf escalate into open hostilities, this could disappear completely.

The talks could also be affected by next month’s elections, after which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will step down. While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has so far endorsed the negotiations, Rouhani’s successor could take a tougher stance against the United States.

Even if the sanctions are lifted, Iran faces other problems. Oil refiners likely signed annual contracts at the start of the year, leaving little room for Tehran to make its own long-term supply agreements for now, Khatibi said.

“Our biggest concern is the limitations placed on our customers and their fear of buying oil from Iran,” he said. “As the end of the year approaches, we’ll see more futures materialize.”

Trump’s sanctions have “stifled” Iran’s relations with traditional customers, including India, China, South Korea, Japan and Turkey, to a greater extent than previous rounds of trade restrictions , said Padidar of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce.

For many market players, from Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. to trading houses like Vitol Group, demand for oil is recovering quickly enough to comfortably absorb additional Iranian barrels. With rapid vaccine roll-out helping end lockdowns, pent-up travel demand is expected to propel consumption up in the second half of the year.

“There is room for the return of oil from Iran,” said Mike Muller, head of oil trading in Asia for Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent trader. “It won’t come back all at once.”

– With the help of Golnar Motevalli and Jonathan Tirone

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos