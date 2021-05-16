Konnor Ralph qualifies for US ski team joins Roger Little, 1972 as only Helenans do | Olympic Games





HELENA Forty-nine years old.

That’s how long an athlete from the capital has qualified for the US ski team. But the wait is finally over, in the person of a certain Konnor Ralph.

Ralph, 18, was recently part of the US Freeski Team, highlighted by two top-4 rankings against an international competition in Europe. And his qualifications were bolstered by a consistency finishing near the top of U.S. competitions, along with a championship and several finalists in domestic competitions.

Konnor Ralph.

Photo provided

Last month on the European Premium Tour in Corvatsch, Switzerland during the Europa Cup, Ralph placed sixth in slopestyle and at the Swiss Freeski Championships he won fourth in Big Air, in competition against six other countries.

Then as a reminder, during the Austria Freeski World Rookie Tour in Hintertux, he qualified for the slopestyle final before clinching a third place overall.

Ralph and his parents Chris and Chris (Burley) found out soon after he had secured a position with the 11-member US slopestyle / big air team.

As part of the national team, Ralph reached half of his life goal, after telling the Helena Independent Record in 2018 at the age of 15 that my dream is to compete in the Winter Olympics. in the next eight years.

I’m very excited to make the team a goal I’ve worked on for the majority of my life, the freestyler said in a recent phone interview from Sandy, Oregon, where he graduated from Windells Action Sports Academy this spring. I feel really good to have all the hours of training and hard work that pay off, and I would just like to thank my family, friends and sponsors, for all support.

Ralph’s exhilaration was probably only surpassed by that of his parents. While exchanging late-night texts with his mother about the results for Europe, I asked if they could wait until the next morning. Okay, Ms. Ralph replied, but it’s so exciting I don’t want to wait.

Ralph is only the second native of the capital to qualify for the US ski team, the first being Rogers Little, who completed the Alpine tour nearly half a century ago.

I didn’t know Konnor, but being part of the team is a great achievement, wrote Little, who qualified for the Tokyo Winter Olympics in 1972 in downhill but couldn’t compete afterwards. have suffered a serious knee injury on a motocross cycle. .

Fellow Montans who also qualify for this year’s Freeski team are Maggie Voisin of Flathead and Missoulas Darian Stevens.

Ralph burst onto the national scene by winning the 2017 USASFA National Championship, winning the Railjam title in the 10-13 age group. The following year, he placed second in the Toyota Revolution Tour Qualifier at Colorados Copper Mountain Ski Resort.

In 2019, he again finished second in the Rev Tour in freeski slopestyle in Seven Springs, PA. Ralph then placed second at the Aspen Freeskiing Open at Buttermilk Mountain, Colo. The following season, competing in Slopestyle 14 and over.

This winter he won third place in Freeski’s slopestyle at the National Freestyle Championships at Copper Mountain.

Slopestyle is described by Wikipedia as skiers navigating a course that includes a variety of obstacles, including rails, jumps, and other features of the snow park. The points are marked for the amplitude, the originality and the quality of the figures. In the Big Air discipline, the skier descends a slope, launches a very large ramp and performs a big jump 50 to 70 feet in the air.

Yes, his ranking in Europe (in April) likely landed his place on the squad, Mr Ralph said, when asked for details on Konnors’ qualification. But also consistency in the finals over the years, and he’s added a lot of tips to his bag.

At Corvatsch and Hintertux, the young daredevil listed these tips as follows: a right double cork 1440, a left double cork 162 mute grab, a double cork switch 1260 Japan grab, a double cork 1800 safety switch, double cork 1620 mute grab, a right double lork switch 900 Japan, double left cork 1260 mute grab and switch cork 1080 tailgrab.

I certainly had the best performance of my career there, said Ralph, who currently trains at the US Freeski & Snowboard team’s facility in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

In order to reach the second part of its goal, the path to reach the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics next February requires a move to the next level. Ralph will compete in some or all of the Olympic qualifiers which are also World Cup events, against his 10 teammates (six pros and four other rookies).

The final four-man team will consist of three qualifiers and a discretionary coach for the fourth athlete.

So just a tip, if you don’t mind and I know my mate Rogers Little is okay with staying away from those motocross bikes

