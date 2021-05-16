UK hosts first global LGBT conference





In June 2022, countries from around the world were invited to London to attend the UK’s first global LGBT conference. Safe To Be Me will be the largest event of its kind and will focus on legislative reform, addressing violence and discrimination, and ensuring equal access. On public services for LGBT people. Conference Chairman Nick Herbert (Sir Herbert of the South Downs) has been appointed by the PM as the British Special Envoy for LGBT Rights to promote the conference and advocate for LGBT equality at home and abroad.

Liz Truss, Deputy Minister of Women’s Equality today (May 16), together with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, is promoting the rights of LGBT people around the world by elected officials, policy makers, and the international LGBT community, including activists, professionals, and civil society.

Safe for me: The Global Equality Conference will be held from June 27 to 29, 2022, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first official London Pride march. Meetings are held directly and virtually for everyone to participate.

Liz Truss, Minister of Equality for Women, said:

I want everyone, regardless of background or loved one, to live a life free of prejudice, malice or violence.

People must be judged solely by their individual personality and talents, and we want to make sure this message is delivered around the world.

The meeting will target the prejudices LGBT people still face and look at the joint steps that can be taken to address these injustices with international friends and partners.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

The right to live without fear and persecution is the foundation of an inclusive and open society, and as a force for good, the UK will protect and promote these values ​​at home and around the world.

As co-chair of the Equal Rights Coalition, we are already working with 41 countries to protect the rights of LGBT people. We urge LGBT people in all countries to live free from the discrimination and violence that persists today.

The Prime Minister today announced that Sir Herbert of the South Downs, chairman of the conference, will take on the role of British LGBT human rights envoy. He will lead efforts to promote the conference internationally and advocate for LGBT equality at home and abroad. He also works with the Minister of Equality for Women to coordinate one-year domestic actions on LGBT issues, leading to a global meeting.

Lord Herbert of South Downs said:

With our tremendous soft power and strength for the global good, the UK plays an important role in leading an international effort to combat violence and discrimination against LGBT people, which should not be present in modern society.

I am committed to promoting LGBT+ rights worldwide, and I look forward to continuing my role as Prime Minister Envoy and Chairman of the Global LGBT Conference. When Covid has separated many of us, this conference provides a real opportunity to bring people together and drive change forever.

69 countries around the world are still criminalizing consensual same-sex behavior. The UK is considered a leader in LGBT equality, who has introduced one of the world’s most comprehensive legislative frameworks to legalize same-sex marriage and protect LGBT people from discrimination.

Evidence shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities experienced by existing inequality LGBT people worldwide, and violence and discrimination have become a common reality for some. The UK government, with its international partners, believes that now is the time to take collective and global action.

As co-chairs of the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC), the UK and Argentina launch ERC’s first strategy and five-year action plan at a virtual meeting in July 2021, a comprehensive strategy that addresses international measures to protect LGBT rights. Will increase. People all over the world.

Ahead of the conference, a series of virtual events will take place, with the UK’s leading international partners being held for the first time on May 18 to celebrate the Day Against Homophobia, Bisexual Phobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT).

The 2021 IDAHOT+ Forum will be an important moment to discuss a variety of important issues, including LGBT Comprehensive Health Care and Business Advocacy. It will also be the beginning of a year-long partnership with Cyprus, a friend of Europe and the Commonwealth.

Additional information:

Details of the conference’s speakers and representatives will be announced later. The meeting will take place with the UK co-chair of the Equal Rights Coalition, Argentina and Cyprus, co-host of the European Council LGBTI Focal Points Network IDAHOT + Forum. The Equal Rights Alliance is an intergovernmental coalition of 42 countries committed to protecting and promoting LGBT rights worldwide. It started under the leadership of Uruguay and the Netherlands at the Global LGBTI Human Rights Conference held in Montevideo in August 2016. The UK took over the ERC co-chair on June 14, 2019 in cooperation with Argentina. The European Council LGBTI Focus Network (EFPN) is a network of 37 European Council member states. Founded in 2005, the UK has been actively involved since its inception. EFPN meets twice a year. International Day Against Homophobia, Bisexual Phobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) is celebrated around May 17th and a policy roundtable is held in the fall. The UK, along with Cyprus, is the current host of the IDAHOT+ forum until 2022.

