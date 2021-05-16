Ministers will make a decision to ease UK blockades on 14 June.





Visitors to Greenwich Park are looking at the Canary Wharf financial district as closure restrictions ease amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic in London, UK on April 25, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

Ministers will make a decision on June 14 on whether to proceed with the final stages of blockade easing in Britain, Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the epidemic was “under control.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that Britain’s resumption could be lost by Indian strains, announcing that Britain will accelerate its Corona 19 vaccination program to contain the fast-spreading strain first discovered in India. Read more

Hancock told Sky News, “We will make a final decision on phase 4, the biggest step on the roadmap. We will make a final decision on June 14th.”

Delayed resumption could affect the expected recovery of the country, which is expected to recover from its worst recession for three centuries, and could spark new criticism of the government’s crisis management. Read more

With 127,675 people, one of the highest official deaths in the world, the UK currently has a low overall infection rate thanks to the success of the vaccine launch.

According to official data, the average daily number of infections on a 7-day basis is about 2,200, and nearly 70% of the adult population has received at least one vaccination.

The British government manages the UK’s lockdown restrictions, and delegated authorities in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland make their own decisions.

In the UK, the last of the four phases of the elimination of lockdown restrictions, which have been in place since early January, is scheduled for June 21st, and social distancing measures can be completely abandoned.

The third planned mitigation phase begins on Monday. Among other measures, people can hug each other again, and bars and restaurants can greet customers inside.

“The epidemic is now under control,” Hancock told the BBC. “However, the Indian variant is more easily transmitted from person to person, so be careful.”

Hancock rejected criticism from political opponents that it was too slow for the government to close the borders arriving from India during a soaring incident. He said the decision was made before the variant was officially designated for concern.

The minister said there were more than 1,300 cases of Indian strains in the UK, and initial data indicated that the vaccine should still be effective against this strain.

“There are new and very early data from Oxford University. I emphasize that this is laboratory data and not clinical data, but very early. But it gives me confidence that the vaccine works for this. Indian strain,” said Hancock. Said.

He said five people who received the first vaccination were hospitalized with the Indian variant, and one was hospitalized after receiving both vaccinations.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos