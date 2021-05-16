UK Schools Unrest With Mask Restriction Eased In Classroom | Corona virus





Teachers, students, and parents have been greeted by a mix of concerns, disappointments and confusion over the Indian strain as coronavirus safety measures have eased in schools starting Monday.

The government has announced that students no longer need to wear face covers at school. However, some areas in northern England are being advised to continue the action as the number of cases of the new variant known as B.1.617.2 increases.

For many students, wearing a mask is one of the many sacrifices made in the fight against the epidemic, and we are happy that the rules have changed. Jessie Wright, 12-year-old from High Wycombe, said she would be relieved that she wouldn’t have to wear it in the classroom. Masks will get in the way of our learning. It can be worn when the weather is cold, but it is uncomfortable when it is hot.

She said some teachers will have her mask off so she can breathe occasionally at the end of school.

But if you don’t wear a mask, other teachers will detain you. It was their decision, she added.

Evie Hickman, 13, from Dorking, loved wearing a mask to avoid talking to people. I won’t wear masks from Monday, but they were useful, she said. I am very anxious not to cough on others. But I wonder if people will be bullied if they keep wearing masks after next week.

The Ministry of Education said on Saturday that the infection rate continues to decline, according to the latest data, and that even without wearing a mask, the interaction between teachers and students will improve.

However, Bury and the Bolton Council wrote to parents to advise students to use face covers in accordance with their current arrangements until further notice, while the Bedford Borough Council said that all residents 16 years of age and older would receive immunizations due to the increase. Urged that. Of the strain first discovered in India

In some parts of the UK, including Formby in Merseyside and Redditch in Worcestershire, we have seen surge tests conducted to contain Indian strains. Surge tests are also being conducted in parts of London: the Ruislip area of ​​the Hillingdon Borough; The Woodlands area of ​​the Hounslow borough; Redbridge Borough’s IG1 and IG6 zip codes and part of the IG5 and IG7 zip codes; Tower Hamlet’s E1 and part of Kensington and Chelsea’s W11.

Some parents worry about dropping masks at school. Claire, 48-year-old Evies mother who works as a nurse at the NHS, is not particularly satisfied. She said: I feel that its removal is too fast. The infection rate is falling and we are doing well, but there are still variants. So why stop now and risk another closure?

There is also a concern for the teacher union. Kevin Courtney, co-secretary-general of the National Education Union (NEU), said: We all want the need to wear a face mask to disappear. However, given Sage’s advice and the threat of the new variant, it is disappointing that the government has lifted the recommendation to wear it in secondary classrooms.

Ministry of Education guidelines allow reintroduction of face covers in response to local Covid outbreaks, if necessary. The NEU believes it makes more sense to stay ready to wear the current mask with further reviews before June 21st.

This will help keep staff and students safe and prevent more children from getting education face-to-face due to the outbreak of the virus.

Paul Whiteman, Secretary General of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said: No one wants to see a face mask in the classroom for longer than necessary. Any changes to the current guidelines should be communicated clearly to ensure that you are working on the right thing. Otherwise, you will get an unnecessary shock to the system you are recovering.

He insisted that parents, students, and staff would like to understand why removing face shields in the classroom is considered appropriate, but not in other enclosed spaces.

He said: We expect school leaders to work closely with staff and the community, assess risk and make decisions based on local circumstances. We will support school leaders who take a more prudent approach because we know their school and community best.

