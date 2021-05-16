UK Inflation and Retail Sales, Eurozone PMI, Fed Currency





Pedestrian is an H&M clothing store on Oxford Street in central London. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Inflation hit its teeth after putting global stocks in deficit last week as CPIs in the US and China rose more than expected, raising concerns over policy tightening and interest rates.

The stock price has reversed its losses after Volatility Week, but investors will continue to keep an eye on inflation this week as concerns over the impact of global monetary stimulus increase.

Things are slowly returning to normal in the UK. On Monday, the UK will enter the third stage of the sealed roadmap with the resumption of indoor dining, pubs, entertainment and travel abroad.

Nevertheless, the pandemic is still in focus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference Friday warned that lifting of COVID restrictions could face “severe chaos” due to tensions in India. Johnson also announced plans to accelerate its vaccination program to contain its spread across the country.

UK: Lots of data on FTSE and Sterling related slates

In terms of data, it’s a big week in the UK, where there are many schedules.

First, most businesses can reopen in the UK on Monday, except for high-risk industries like nightclubs. International travel is resumed under the traffic light system, and travelers returning from the “Green Country List” do not need to be quarantined upon return.

Unemployment claims and ILO unemployment figures are released on Tuesday. Optimism has been growing in recent weeks as the UK economy resumes, and millions are expected to begin returning to the state workforce as the closure system ends later this year.

April’s hot inflation report is drawing attention on Wednesday due to concerns over inflation.

“In March, the headline CPI rose to 0.7% and the core price rose to 1.1%. If the US experience last week was a guideline, we would say that both of these figures are 2% targets set by the Bank of England,” CMC Markets Chief Market analyst Micheal Hewson said.

Retail sales data for April are flash PMI figures for Friday and May. Monthly retail sales are expected to weaken, and flash PMI estimates are expected to remain solid.

PMI data for April was positive, fueled by the UK’s path to normalization against the backdrop of companies reporting higher demand for both goods and services. Service activity peaked at 61 over six and a half years, while manufacturing rose to an eight-month high of 60.9.

Meanwhile, retail sales are showing a positive direction after a sharp decline of 8.2% in January. The store closed again due to the third closure. It rebounded slightly in February, rising 2.1%, and 5.4% in March, and household items rose 16%, fueled by gardens and DIY centers.

Key company results:

Imperial Brands (IMB.L), Topps Tiles (TPT.L), Shoe Zone (SHOE.L) Half a Year (Tuesday)

Vodafone (VOD.L) Final (Tuesday)

Marstons (MARS.L) half a year (Wednesday)

Premier Foods (PFD.L) 1 year (Wednesday)

easyJet (EZJ.L) half a year (Thursday)

National Grid (NG.L), Royal Mail (RMG.L) Final (Thursday)

United States: Fed Minutes, Consumer Confidence Index and Increasing Inflation

Investors will be eager to immerse themselves in minutes at the recent meeting of the U.S. Central Bank scheduled for Wednesday. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow (^ DJI) had a turbulent week. With inflation data rising 0.8%, it fell to a low in a few days after hitting 35,000 for the first time since January, when the annual interest rate was above 4.2% per annum. 2% goal.

On Tuesday, the Consumer Confidence Index and new home sales figures are released.

Investors will be eager to immerse themselves in minutes at the recent meeting of the U.S. Central Bank scheduled for Wednesday.

There are a lot of figures on Thursday. First, let’s revisit the GDP figures for the last quarter at an annual rate of 6.4%. This is combined with the number of durable goods orders, pending home sales, and general weekly unemployment claims.

Key Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index Inflation Measures Closing This Week, Commodity Trade Balance, Personal Spending, Personal Income, Chicago PMI, and Friday Consumer Sentiment Data.

Eurozone: Lagarde speech, PMI, CPI data

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. Photo: Olivier Matthys/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

To keep investors busy this week, there are several economic announcements and speeches released by EU Treasury Secretary and ECB’s Lagarde.

The final consumer price index (CPI) for the April region closes on Wednesday.

ECB’s Lagarde and Trustee Member Robert Holzmann speak with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday at a conference on “Gender, Money and Finance” hosted by the Austrian National Bank.

On Friday, the Italian and European Commission co-host the G-20 Global Health Summit in Rome to discuss lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on Friday, Eurozone Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents will hold an informal meeting with a larger group of EU Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents on Saturday.

On Friday, several economic figures for the region will also be released. Flash PMI data for the eurozone’s two major players, Germany and France, are expected to be poor.

The German manufacturing PMI for May is expected to decline slightly to 66.0 from 66.2 in April. The region-wide PMI is expected to slow down from 62.9 to 62.3.

