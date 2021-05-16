American history of Asian origin is American history. These AAPI leaders transformed the United States for generations to come





Asian Americans have improved the lives of their fellow Americans in countless ways. But some of the most important contributions are not found in the history books.

After losing three fingers at an Alaskan cannery, Larry Itliong has spent decades fighting for better pay and better pay for farm workers.

His work as a pioneering union leader helped generations of agricultural workers to come. Yet many Americans do not know his name.

“Itliong has become the great historical omission of Filipino Americans,” read a blog post for the Asian-American Legal Defense Education Fund.

“While (Caesar) Chavez is remembered as the icon of farm laborers, his name inscribed on schools, parks and roads, Itliong has been generally forgotten, treated by society as it seems Filipinos always have. been treated. Like nothing. But the writers of the labor movement know it. that without Itliong, there would be no Chavez. “

In the 1960s, many Californian farm workers worked in appalling conditions. The late Dawn Mabalon, professor of history at San Francisco State University, described field teams sharing a single pewter cup of water. “You still had no toilets in the fields, bad wages, no workers, no unemployment, no social security,” she told the Food & Environment Reporting Network. less than 75 cents for an eight hour day. (That’s about $ 5.47 a day now, after adjusting for inflation.)

So Itliong, who was the head of the AFL-CIO Farm Workers’ Organizing Committee, drove the farm workers on strike. He also contacted Chavez, leader of the National Farm Workers Association, who later joined the strike.

“It became the 1965 Grape Strike which garnered worldwide attention and support and ultimately led to the unionization, finally, of California farm workers,” wrote longtime laborer writer Dick Meister. . “It was Larry Itliong and his Filipino members who started it all and played an indispensable role throughout the fight,” Meister said.

“Without them there could not have been a strike. Without them there could not have been the victory of unionization, without them no right for the incredibly oppressed farm workers to negotiate with their employers.”

Ai-jen Poo fights for domestic workers, elderly and disabled Americans

At 40, Ai-jen Poo had already started several organizations to protect and improve the working conditions of some of the most vulnerable Americans.

She founded Domestic Workers United, which fought for the adoption of the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights in New York State. The revolutionary law, signed in 2010, guaranteed at least one day off per week; three days of paid leave per year; and overtime payment for those who worked overtime. “The bill was a historic victory. For the first time in a state, domestic workers have been included in all major labor laws protecting other workers,” according to the National Alliance of Domestic Workers, an organization for which Poo, a Taiwanese American, is now executive director.

But the work is not done.

“Many domestic workers do not earn a living wage and work without access to health care, paid sick leave or paid leave,” says the alliance.

“Due to the unique workplaces of domestic workers – inside other people’s homes – the struggles domestic workers face largely escape the public spotlight. the most vulnerable. “

About 2.5 million domestic workers care for children, keep homes clean and provide care to disabled and elderly Americans, according to the alliance. And as baby boomers age, the need for domestic workers and a level playing field is paramount. So Poo also co-founded Caring Across Generations, which works to expand accessibility to quality care and ensure that providers are able to support their own families.

“We are living longer than ever before, and we can’t always expect family members to give up everything to take care of us,” says the nonprofit.

“It’s time to adopt policies that support both the elderly and those with disabilities who need care, as well as the families and professional caregivers who care for them.

Ajay Bhatt received ‘rock star treatment’ for helping invent USB

Imagine carrying discs or playing with bulky plugs and cords when you wanted to transfer data between computers or just use your mouse.

These troubles could have lasted much longer without Ajay Bhatt, co-inventor of USB (universal serial bus) – a compact technology that connects many types of digital devices and computers. “I was totally amazed at the impact this has had on everyone,” Bhatt told CNN in 2013.

“I really get rock star treatment and it’s pretty unusual for me – people asking for your signature, people asking for your picture.”

Bhatt, an American Indian, said he wanted to make it easier to use digital devices by removing excess equipment and improving mobility. Before USB technology, outlets and ports were often huge. A computer can have a cable communicating with the keyboard and another with a modem. A different cable spoke to the printer, while another connected the hard drive to the monitor.

“It was harder than it had to be,” Bhatt said.

“It was very difficult for the average person to use it. All the technology at that point was developed for technologists by technologists.”

For six years, Bhatt lobbied his colleagues at Intel, then other IT companies, trying to get support for the USB idea.

“At first it was difficult for them to understand the merits,” Bhatt said. “We had a big tent and we included everyone, we listened to everyone’s comments and tried to address them to the best of our ability. And that’s why USB is a success.”

Although he is best known for the invention that streamlines much of our technology, Bhatt has helped create more than just USB drives.

He currently has dozens of pending or granted patent applications.

Yuri Kochiyama helped secure justice after Japanese Americans were interned

As a young woman in her early twenties, Yuri Kochiyama’s life came to an abrupt end when the US government forced more than 100,000 Japanese Americans into internment camps during World War II.

She spent several years in internment, even as her twin brother risked his life as an American soldier during World War II, wrote Diane Fujino, author of “Heartbeat of Struggle: The Revolutionary Life of Yuri Kochiyama”.

Kochiyama launched a massive letter-writing campaign for thousands of Japanese American soldiers fighting for the United States – even as their family members were discriminated against and interned in their homes.

Despite exceptional bravery on the battlefield, many “Japanese American soldiers, such as the 100th (Infantry Battalion) and 442nd (Infantry Regimental Combat Team) are often overlooked in WWII history,” according to the National D-Day Memorial After the war ended, Kochiyama spent several decades fighting for civil rights. In the 1960s, she befriended and worked with Malcolm X. It was she who was photographed cradling Malcolm X’s head after he was fatally shot.

She lobbied for passage of the Civil Liberties Act, which formally apologized and granted reparations to surviving Japanese Americans who were interned. The law was enacted by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

But Kochiyama also sparked widespread anger and criticism, especially in her later years when she said she admired Osama bin Laden.

Despite its controversial comments and complicated legacy, one of Kochiyama’s most famous quotes offered a blueprint for understanding other points of view:

“Don’t get too cramped. Live to the fullest. Meet all kinds of people,” she said. “You will learn something from everyone.”

Eric Yuan helped us zoom in with loved ones we couldn’t visit

What started as a way to hold business meetings in unexpected ways has become a crucial way for Americans to stay connected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to Zoom, families saw their loved ones they could not visit. Students could keep up with their homework even when their schools were closed. Friends and relatives safely attended weddings, funerals, and birthday parties when they might not have otherwise been able to.

Zoom Video Communications was started in California by a Chinese immigrant whose attempts to come to America have been repeatedly denied.

Eric Yuan applied for an H-1B visa to come to the United States but was rejected. And then again. And again after that. Yuan applied eight times before he was finally accepted to the United States in 1997. He was 27 years old.

“I knew two things about my father: keep working hard, stay humble, and one day everything will be fine,” Yuan told CNN Business last year. accent. Former colleagues at WebEx, where Yuan worked before launching Zoom, said he was overlooked several times during his early years in America. “I saw a tremendous amount of unconscious bias against Eric because he wasn’t watching the role, he wasn’t sounding the role,” said David Knight, former vice president of product management at Cisco predecessor WebEx. Webex. Cisco acquired WebEx in 2007, Yuan “spent a lot of time talking to customers and found that most customers using WebEx weren’t happy,” he told Forbes columnist Peter High in 2017. were rejected. After a year of nagging his bosses to let him rebuild Webex, according to Forbes, Yuan left Cisco in 2011. “We thank Eric for his time at Cisco,” a company spokesperson told CNN Business of the Year. last.

Yuan took his ideas for improvement and started Zoom.

“We are a very proud American company,” said Yuan. “I’m an American of Chinese descent. I really believe … as long as you do the right thing, sooner or later they will know.” But just as millions of Americans have relied heavily on the Yuan platform, so have Asian Americans been spitting out. wrongly attacked and blamed for the pandemic. Some were severely beaten in public or even killed as racism and ignorance spread.

In fact, many Asian Americans are trying to improve the lives of all Americans during this pandemic. This includes Yuan.

“In 10 to 20 years,” he said, “when people write the story of Covid-19, I want them to write that Zoom did the right thing for the world.”

CNN’s Jon Sarlin contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos