UK Shutdown Update: Matt Hancock Not Excluding Local Shutdown If Indian Varieties Continue To Proliferate





According to Matt Hancock, the new evidence provides high confidence that the coronavirus vaccine works against Indian strains.

Nevertheless, the health minister refused to rule out a return to regional closure to prevent a resurgence.

Hancock said on Sunday that despite warnings from scientists and medical staff, it would be appropriate to push for a massive blockade easing in Britain tomorrow (Monday, May 17).

However, he warned that highly contagious strains could spread like wildfires among unvaccinated groups.

The health minister also had to defend the government from criticism for acting too late to impose tightened border restrictions on travel in India.

The cabinet minister said there are now more than 1,300 so-called Indian variants in total and that there is a dominant tension in regions including Bolton and Blackburn in the northwest.

However, there are new early data from Oxford University that give confidence that the existing vaccine will work against the strain, while providing good news for plans to ease restrictions without causing a new wave of infection and death, Hancock said.

That means we can keep up with our strategy of using vaccines and opening up carefully and carefully to combat the epidemic, but we told Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday that we really need to be on the lookout for the spread of the disease.

We are confident that the vaccine will overcome.

Hancock said it would decide on June 14 whether the government could end all legal restrictions at the final stage of the June 21 blockade lift roadmap.

He said he did not rule out the possibility of reversing the easing on Monday if it turns out that tension could be conveyed to very high levels, but he hoped that a cautious and irreversible approach could continue.

When asked about the prospects of certain areas of increased restrictions compared to the tackle variant, the cabinet minister replied that he did not rule out this.

The approach taken by Bolton and Blackburn told Ridge that they absolutely stack tests and vaccinations to overcome this problem.

So now I was taking an approach that worked in South London, this massive surge test, but of course we don’t rule out further action.

Although Bolton has been in some sort of blockade for a year, it’s not what we’d like to do, but of course it may or will have to protect people if necessary.

