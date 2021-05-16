Protesters in major US cities denounce airstrikes over Gaza 104.5 WOKV





LOS ANGELES – (AP) Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Strip. Gaza.

Thousands of people disrupted traffic on a main artery in western Los Angeles as they walked two miles outside the federal building to the Israeli consulate. Protesters waved signs saying Palestine is free and cried long live the intifada, or uprising.

A protest that began in a neighborhood in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which has a large Arabic-speaking community, continued in the streets for several hours on Saturday afternoon. Images on social media showed people climbing lamp posts to wave flags while others set off fireworks. As the sun set, some protesters marched on Interstate 278, blocking traffic at least in the direction, according to a video posted online.

Bella Hadid, a well-known Palestinian-American model, participated in the Brooklyn protest.

The marches coincided with Nakba Day, which commemorates the displacement in 1948 of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the midst of Israel’s declaration of independence.

In Atlanta, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters, including grandparents, teens, and mothers and fathers accompanied by young people, gathered downtown to hold up signs and chant slogans, reported the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

A sign read: We can’t breathe since 1948, a nod to protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States over the past year following the death of George Floyds in custody on sight after he couldn’t breathe, the newspaper reported.

In San Francisco, a loud crowd banged drums and shouted that Palestine will be free as it made its way through the Mission district to Dolores Park.

A similar scene unfolded in Boston as protesters marched a short distance from Copley Square to the Israeli New England Consulate, blocking traffic.

Images on social media show protesters unfurling a banner in the colors of the Palestinian flag with the words Free Palestine while standing over the canopy of the building where the consulate is located.

In Washington, thousands of protesters flocked from the Washington Monument to the National Archives. In Philadelphia, protesters filled Rittenhouse Square to denounce US support for Israel.

During a protest in Pittsburgh, a speaker called on lawmakers to place restrictions on how Israel can spend U.S. aid.

The protests were fueled by five days of chaos that left at least 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza and eight dead on the Israeli side. The violence, unleashed by Hamas which fired a rocket at Israel on Monday, came after weeks of mounting tensions and harsh Israeli measures in disputed Jerusalem.

Israel stepped up its assault and criticized the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included the bombing of the home of a top Hamas leader, the murder of a family of 10 in a refugee camp and the destruction of a building housing the offices of the Associated Press. and other media.

