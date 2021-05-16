How Canada will conquer the United States





It’s hard to get people to take the idea of ​​Canada’s world domination seriously, and I admit that the idea came to me as well. My first idea came last year, when I found out that Toronto was on track to overtake Chicago as the city with the second highest number of skyscrapers in North America, with New York being the first. Then came the news from Kansas City Southern, how much I realized: Canada is on the move. You’ve probably never heard of Kansas City Southern. I didn’t have either, and my railroad knowledge is what KCS is way above average. Here are two of the three things you need to know about it: 1) The KCS is originally from Kansas City and heading south. You might have figured this out for yourself, I guess, but the names of the railroads can be misleading. More on this directly. 2) Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railways compete to buy it. From this fact alone, we can deduce: something is happening.

About these railway names. Many railroads in the western United States, defined as west of Chicago, aspired to cross the continent and reach the west coast, as evidenced by the Pacific or some other destination west of their last name. They haven’t always succeeded. Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific, made famous by the song as the Rock Island Line, only made it west as far as Denver before calling it a day. (To be fair, it operated a passenger service in Los Angeles in partnership with the South Pacific.) The St. Louis-San Francisco Railroad, better known as the Frisco, flouted in Floydada, Texas.

Kansas City Southern chose a more modest title. If he had passed two miles south of the KC city limits, management could have said to shareholders: Well, we haven’t been lying to you. In fact, the company had continental ambitions which it ultimately achieved. Today, the KCS extends across Texas and into Mexico, with service to Mexico City, Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Coast, as well as a branch to New Orleans.

Which brings us to the third thing you need to know about the KCS: Canadian Pacific Railway, by virtue of previous U.S. railroad acquisitions, has tracks connecting Canada to Kansas City.

You see where this is heading. If CP succeeds in purchasing the KCS and joining the two systems together, it will be the only North American railroad connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico, covering the continent not only from east to west (the CP service extends from Vancouver to Saint John, New Brunswick) but also from north to south.

Have not yet been made. Seeing what CP was doing and probably panicked, Canadian National, Canada’s other major railroad, has now made a competing offer for the KCS. CN already has a major north-south rail route through the United States, having purchased Illinois Central and other lines, and now operates freight services from Canada to Chicago to New Orleans , although this is not a critical shortcoming for Mexico.

Mexico is critical. The Canadian rail tycoons surely calculate as follows: The United States is alarmed by China and would like to bring manufacturing closer to home. Economic realities being what they are, many factories are likely to close in Mexico. Meanwhile, Canada is expected to benefit from global warming, with a growing season lengthening in northern latitudes, while America’s traditional breadhouse is threatened by water shortages.

As a result, North American freight traffic, hitherto seen primarily as a matter of moving things east and west, will decisively move north and south, as goods made in Mexico will directing to the United States and Canada while Canadian agricultural products travel in the opposite direction. direction. Therefore, whoever controls the rail routes between Canada and Mexico will rule. It is too early to say whether CP or CN will be successful in acquiring the KCS; The US authorities will have something to say about this. But as it stands, a strategically important part of the continent’s freight rail infrastructure will come under Canada’s control.

Hey, it’s just railroads, you say. If only. Theres Toronto to think about too.

Any effort to make Toronto a burgeoning global city because that’s what it is inspires the reaction: Toronto? But we might as well get used to the idea.

Here it may be instructive to compare Toronto to Chicago. Both are Great Lakes cities with a similar climate, roughly similar in size (at the moment the metro Chicago area, but not the city itself, is larger), and at least I naively thought to similar perspectives.

Of particular importance in this regard is their location on the Great Lakes, which hold 21 percent of the world’s surface freshwater supply. Based on the data available to date, the main impact of climate change on the region is likely to be excessive rainfall, resulting in high lake levels and erosion, in other words, too much fresh water, this which is not the worst problem to have. It once occurred to me to describe the Great Lakes as the Mediterranean of our world warming up, which can put it a bit big. What I mean is if you buy into what appears to be the emerging consensus that global warming is real the chances of reversing it are pretty much nil and the realistic path is to prepare. the best we can, the Great Lakes is a good place. to be.

But not all Great Lakes cities will benefit in the same way. Judging by the current trend, the winners will be on the Canadian side and the laggards will be on the US side. The Toronto-Chicago skyscraper count is one indication. Last year, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, Chicago had 126 skyscrapers plus 19 planned or under construction, for a total of 145 seconds in North America behind New York at 284. Number three, Toronto , had 67 skyscrapers. , with 31 under construction and 59 proposed, which comes down to 157 if everything is built. Granted, that was before the pandemic. But you see how things are going.

The reason Toronto is building so many skyscrapers, most of them condo towers, is because its population is booming. From 2010 to 2020, the greater Toronto area grew by nearly 70,000 people per year, far surpassing any metropolitan area in the Midwest or Northeastern United States, including New York City.

The reasons are complicated but boil down to two things. First, Toronto has become Canada’s New York, the country’s main financial, commercial and media center, with all the benefits that come with it. This appears to have been largely unintentional, as demonstrated by the Bank of Montreal, which now has its main offices in Toronto, not because Toronto has aggressively pursued it, but because the Quebec separatist movement has it. expelled from Montreal. Second, Toronto benefits from Canada’s unusual immigration policy, which sets a target for immigrants rather than a cap and directs them to areas that want it. Thirty-five percent of newcomers to Canada settle in the Toronto area, making the city one of the most diverse in the world.

The result of all of this is that Toronto, unwittingly, is becoming, it seems, a global player. A few years ago, it overtook Chicago to become the fourth largest city in North America, and in some ways Toronto now equals or eclipses Chicago on the world stage. To hear Torontonians speak, no one is more surprised about it than they are. In his book Perfect City, city planner Joe Berridge of the University of Toronto calls Toronto the accidental metropolis.

Likewise, Canada looks set to become an accident… well, the world power would exaggerate it. But a country with historically modest ambitions now sees itself playing a more important role. Already its restructuring of the economy of our Rust Belt, and not just by reorganizing the railways. The Bank of Montreal, for example, has long owned what is now called BMO Harris Bank in Chicago, which over the years has grown to become one of the largest banks in the Midwest. More recently, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce bought another Chicago bank and renamed it CIBC Bank USA, which has offices across the United States.

In the future, the role of Chicago and other cities in the Midwest may increasingly be to serve as the headquarters for US holdings of Canadian companies. Naturally, as an American, we would have preferred things to be the other way around, or at least on an equal footing. One can imagine a world in which Toronto and Chicago were friendly rivals, vying for leadership in the Great Lakes resurgence. But it seems unlikely that this will happen.

Chicago is preoccupied with its own problems and the chances of the United States adopting a rational immigration policy like the one that has fueled the growth of Torontonians are extremely remote. For want of leadership, the industrial heart of the Americas has been adrift, and you see how badly that has led. Better to put it in the hands of Canadians, who may not have an exact vision, but at least have a glimpse of the plan.

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 Global Viewers Edition.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos