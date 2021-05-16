US AOC Lawmaker Calls Israel an Apartheid State | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





American progressives have criticized the Biden administrations’ support for Israel amid its bombing of Gaza.

Prominent American progressive Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has called Israel an apartheid state amid continued bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the US House of Representatives, is part of a group of progressive lawmakers who have increasingly criticized US support for Israel and called on President Joe Biden’s administration to take a line harder in the middle of the most recent climb.

I don’t care how a spokesperson tries to spin this, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday with video of an Israeli airstrike demolishing a building housing media offices, including those of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

If Biden’s administrator can’t stand up to an ally, who can he stand up to? she wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, she added: Apartheid states are not democracies.

This is happening with the support of the United States.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, who in an impassioned House address on Friday denounced Israel’s apartheid government, also tweeted the statement, as did Congresswoman Cori Bush.

As rights groups, most recently Human Rights Watch, have increasingly declared that Israeli treatment of Palestinians amounts to racist governance that favors Israeli Jews over Palestinians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, the label is rarely used by US lawmakers.

Apartheid states are not democracies. https://t.co/oF30zaqM4v

Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 15, 2021

Yet while continued support for Israel remains the overwhelming norm in Congress, public skepticism of US policy has become more prevalent among lawmakers.

On Sunday, Israeli attacks had killed more than 180 Palestinians, including at least 52 children, in the Gaza Strip since the escalation began on Monday. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed at least 13 Palestinians.

Israel has reported 10 deaths, including two children, from rocket attacks by Hamas and armed groups launched from Gaza.

Stop being apologists

The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed Israel’s right to self-defense while avoiding criticism of Israeli actions over the past week.

During a reading of an appeal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, the White House said Biden noted that this current period of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children.

The White House added that Biden had raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need for their protection.

Some prominent lawmakers have also used the escalation to question the roughly $ 4 billion in aid the United States gives Israel every year with virtually no strings attached.

We can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and its anti-democratic and racist behavior, Senator Bernie Sanders wrote in a New York Times op-ed Friday.

We need to change course and take an impartial approach, one that respects and strengthens international law regarding the protection of civilians, as well as existing US law that the provision of US military assistance must not allow rights violations. of man, he wrote.

