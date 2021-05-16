The US economic rebound proves more of a grind than a boom





The prevailing scenario for the US recovery on Wall Street and Washington has until recently focused on a boom fueled by consumers returning to life with vengeance in a vaccine-induced reopening of the economy.

The reality emerging from the latest data is a bumpy rebound vulnerable to surprises.

Whatever your take on whether unemployment benefits are discouraging Americans from returning to work or how worrying the recent price hikes are – not very, according to the Federal Reserve – the economy is sending messy signals.

Stagnant retail sales and rising inflation expectations topped a volatile week on Friday after major failures in April’s consumer price and employment reports.

The job market is at the heart of the problem: Getting an estimated 10 million people back to work after a third of the workforce changed or lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic is going to take time, leaving some employers scramble to fill positions in the middle. sustained demand.

“It will be a chaotic recovery,” said Wendy Edelberg, former chief economist at the Congressional Budget Office, who now heads Project Hamilton at the Brookings Institution.

A cyberattack added to the data that caused gasoline shortages on the East Coast and prompted Republicans to bring up memories of the energy crisis of the 1970s.

Coupled with supply chain bottlenecks that have held back automakers and other manufacturers, the hack has proven how vulnerable the US recovery remains to unforeseen shocks. And President Joe Biden’s ambitious plans to create millions of well-paying jobs under a $ 4 trillion program face huge hurdles at the federal and state levels before they can materialize.

There is no doubt that the US economy is rebounding. But the K-shaped bounce predicted by many turns into a multi-headed monster.

Dog walker

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, you can see it in the business of dog walker Christina Lirones.

Before the pandemic, she walked eight to ten dogs a day for $ 20 a walk and often spent weekends cleaning for pet owners. Wednesday “was an exceptional day in the post-pandemic and I walked three dogs,” she said in an interview.

The worst is behind it. But demand is still slow. Additionally, Lirones, 60, has an impressive mountain of credit card debt that she racked up during the pandemic by accepting zero-rate credit card offers rather than asking for unemployment benefits.

Lirones has a spreadsheet and a plan to pay off his cards before he has to start paying interest. While the stimulus checks she and her husband received this year mainly serve to do just that, she still has a ways to go.

“Tens of thousands is 100% correct,” she wrote on Friday. “Yikes. I try not to think about it.”

Economist Edelberg, like many of his peers, remains optimistic about the future. She expects accumulated household savings and pent-up demand to be released in the coming months as the pandemic is brought under control in the U.S. The strongest sign to date of a return to life daily occurred Thursday when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people vaccinated can drop masks in most situations.

However, with the expected surge in demand for services such as travel, there will be even more supply mismatches. They will lead to price spikes like the 10% one-month surge in used car prices – the largest on record since 1953 – reflected in Wednesday’s consumer price data.

“I expect airline prices to skyrocket,” Edelberg said.

Layoffs

Other data indicators indicate erratic recovery.

The surge in job vacancies to a record 8.1 million in March underscored the rapid reopening of many businesses in the country, but masked job cuts that continued elsewhere.

In Burlington, Wisconsin, Swiss food giant Nestlé SA told authorities on Wednesday that it would lay off nearly three dozen workers at a factory that has for years been making the “chunks” of chocolate that many bakers have been using. at home count. A spokesperson for the company said on Friday that the cuts were tied to the 2018 sale of its U.S. confectionery business to Italian company Ferrero-SpA / Alba.

Over the past two weeks in Ohio, officials have received layoff notices from Sunbeam Products and engineering firm OPW Engineered Systems.

“This closure is expected to be permanent,” an OPW official wrote in his letter to state officials announcing 103 job cuts that are expected to take place over the summer.

Meanwhile, small businesses, which employed nearly half of the private workforce before the pandemic, have rebounded more slowly than their larger counterparts.

Business is on fire for some restaurants, hotels and barbershops, especially in the South, which have reopened early, according to many accounts. But an April survey by the National Federation of Independent Business also revealed a deteriorating economic outlook, in part because companies are struggling to find workers.

And data from Opportunity Insights, a Harvard University-based research group, shows total small business revenue is down about 29% from before the January pandemic. 2020 to May 5.

Unemployment benefit

Even the ideological battle over jobs and unemployment benefits is getting more complicated. Several Republican-led states have announced they will be withdrawing from federal programs in the coming weeks.

Such a move, officials from those states said, will bring a new wave of people into the workforce. It will also reduce fiscal stimulus in the economies of these states. According to the Department of Labor, more than 12 million people nationwide were receiving these federal benefits in April – and those people are consumers.

The shortage of workers in some sectors and pockets of the country has led corporate giants such as Amazon.com Inc to announce wage increases. At the same time, small businesses are trying to keep the debate over a federal minimum wage off the agenda, and many are offering one-time cash incentives to attract workers.

Economists may have underestimated how much a pandemic that turned personal lives and brought billions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the economy has prompted many to recalibrate.

Dog walker Lirones, who lives with her husband and adult daughter outside Ann Arbor on a 40-acre farm they bought in the 1990s, said she came to believe that ‘having less work than before might match his desire to slow things down. down.

“Maybe that comes down to pretty much what I want to do,” she said.

– With the help of Reade Pickert, Payne Lubbers, Alexandre Tanzi and Olivia Rockeman

