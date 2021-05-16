73% of UK financial firms are optimistic about’long-term resilience’.





According to Yobota, three-quarters (75%) of business leaders in the banking and finance sector were able to use new technologies to streamline their management processes, and 65% cut operating costs. Photo: Getty

The majority of UK banking and financial services companies are confident in their ability to withstand the future chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial companies have reaped the benefits of digital adaptation after the COVID crisis forced them to rethink their business models.

According to Yobota’s study, 76% of businesses spend more on technology during the pandemic compared to a year ago and put technology at the center of their operations.

The London-based technology company has also found that four out of five (79%) financial firms that have embraced new technology during the COVID period can successfully transition their services to suit the current climate.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of 250 respondents said poor technology in the past hindered them from offering better products or services to their customers. 74% say their investment in digital solutions has helped their business improve the customer experience over the past year.

74% of companies say improving their customer retention and acquisition strategies is another key achievement.

Of the respondents surveyed, 76% cited collecting more accurate data from customers as one of the primary motivations for improving the technology they were using during the pandemic.

Ammar Akhtar, CEO of Yobota, said, “Technology today is undoubtedly what sets businesses apart in the financial services sector, so even if the threat of COVID-19 is mitigated, businesses should focus on digital transformation.”

Optimism is not felt only in the financial sector, but companies across the UK are expecting to borrow less money as the UK economy resumes.

EY’s latest ITEM Club Interim Bank Lending Forecast predicts that demand for loans to support cash flow will decline as the economy rebounds faster than expected.

British companies now expect to borrow 19 billion ($26.8 billion), 7 billion less than expected in February of this year.

This is due to a combination of factors, including easing restrictions, as well as economic stimulus from the reopening of retail stores, outdoor activities and restaurants that are not mandatory.

In 2020, the bank loaned 35.5 billion businesses on net terms, including government-sponsored loans related to COVID-19, to overcome the crisis. This is an 8% increase over the previous year.

As the economy resumes, the growth in lending size will decline from half to 4% by the end of 2021 and slow further to 1.6% by the end of 2022, EY said.

