Richard Rico | This is us instant – The Reporter





The IMPASSIONED worker bees of the Vacaville Heritage Council for about two years have been scanning microfilm copies of over 125 years of Reporter pages so that they are accessible by almost any digital. I played a small part in its execution, but others are doing the job.

This is an update. Starting with the early years, scanning for hours a day, they are up to 1930. Only 91 years and 410 out of 450 volumes to go! Hopefully, they’ll be over by 2040. When they are, Vacaville’s life and times since The Reporter began in 1883 can be remembered on an iPhone. I doubt anyone thought of this in 1883. The volunteers, head down, archive all the news that could be printed. A deeper reward is gaining the prospect of a small town trying to pull itself together when it has become a town. It’s a snapshot This is us, with proof that our ancestors arrived through Conestogas and their offspring are running to follow Teslas. You could buy a plow mule in a Main livery, coffee for 30 cents a pound, gasoline for 25 cents gallons, a Royal Corset for $ 1. We’ve gone to war many times, built things that we destroyed later, made great strides, and been early to practice: never leave good enough alone. The Heritage Council is chaired by President Doug Rodgers, based in the Old Town Hall on E. Main. It’s a lot to go, but Rodgers, Brian Irwin, Earl Swenerton, Ian Thompson, Richard Penaluna team up diligently.

At the same time, Rodgers and Irwin are working in partnership with the Library of Congress to link the servers to the Reporters archives project, so that what we take for granted can be stored in digital clouds. We belong to the Library of Congress.

Since 1883 (before my time) a copy of each edition has been stored. At the end of the years, we sent them to a binder in Sacramento. We also microfilmed most of them. The owners of New Reporter ended this in 2008. When their staff moved to an office in Davis St., I requested and got all the volumes and micro-reels. Heritage volunteers took it from there, scanning the film. They needed materials. Supe John Vasquez and the county offered grants and materials. The first reporters were weekly, with few pages. A whole year fits into a volume. We increased the number of pages and the frequency until it needed volume for each month. Several pages are online: www.VacavilleHeritageCouncil.Org, with a link to Reporter Newspaper Collection. Digitizing 450 volumes could take years. Please don’t tell the volunteers that I said this.

* * *

It has been a difficult year! Definitely. Tragically. This exclamation is underestimated, but it’s the only thing about our world in crisis that is. Coping with it has been a daunting task. From the smallest of moving parts to the most massive, we had to adapt in ways that had never been imagined before. Not only did we do it, but we were energized by it. Take the Linus Solano project. The local began in 2009 to give comfort to children up to the age of 18 who are medically confined by creating blankets just for them. When it all started here, none of the 75-400 blankets dreamed that their quilt gifts would be a balm for young people who are weathering the storm of disease and isolation caused by a deadly virus. The need keeps increasing.

Project Linus, named after the character of Peanuts and his inseparable woolly soul mate, was essentially put on hold when the makers were quarantined. But the blankets were still leaking. Even now, the monthly output is around 275. In April, Linus had reached 26,000 covers since 2009. It’s monumental! Laura Proctor, coordinator since 2011, told me that she responds to requests from six emergency centers in the area including David Grant, Travis AFB and 27 care agencies around Solano. Last year, they responded to requests for help from child survivors of forest fires in the area. Linuses has produced 1,000 since January. The Linus team took their passion on the road, meeting at La Borgata Deli and Epiphany Episcopal; they will come back. To help you, the information is on Facebook. Thank you to the manufacturers and supporters for the comfort the blankets provide to young people, Laura said. Thanks to them all, the blanket finds the child.

The author is a former editor of The Reporter.

