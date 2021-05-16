



There are more than 25,000 traffic filters across the UK, similar to those already found in low-traffic areas, according to the survey, campaigners say they prove both the effectiveness of these initiatives and the uselessness of the call for abolition.

During the coronavirus outbreak, dozens of cities were built last year by Congress trying to increase the level of walking and biking, which at times sparked an enthusiastic level of debate.

Low-traffic neighborhoods (LTNs) use what are called modal filters to block traffic on narrow residential streets. A bollard, flower pot, or camera-attached sign at one end of the road can be used enough by pedestrians and cyclists, but only accessible to motor vehicle traffic.

The city council says drivers instructing them to choose a circular alley route through a navigation app should block the increasingly used roads as rats run. According to government statistics, traffic on these roads has increased significantly in recent years. In London, it has doubled since 2008.

Opponents say the plan could cause more congestion and delay emergency services. Some demanded that all LTNs be removed with the support of politicians, including the actor being replaced by London mayoral candidate Lawrence Fox.

However, the study commissioned by the BikeIsBest campaign used mapping data to identify 25,676 modal filters across the UK, including bollards, curbs, pots, and doors. There will be much more mistakes. Much of it is part of a traffic reduction plan that has been made over decades, but little is known now.

According to the analysis, there are nearly 3,700 in London, more than 1,500 in Greater Manchester, 1,000 in West Yorkshire, and more than 800 in West Midlands.

Adam Tranter of BikeIsBest said that many of these filters were part of the daily life of the community and did not bring any known concerns about traffic churn or access to emergency services.

He said: There was a lot of news about LTN, but the reality is that this is not a new concept. This is Congress’s natural response to changing traffic patterns as the city grows, and has become a standard feature in new urban design since the 1960s.

LTN’s goal is to gradually reduce the total number of car trips when used in conjunction with other interventions. Partly because short car trips are less convenient, but the streets are more attractive for walking and biking.

Although there is evidence that this has happened as a result of some UK initiatives, and although LTN-type systems are ubiquitous in mass circulation countries like the Netherlands, some LTNs are too fragmentary to do more than simply divert traffic, critics said.

While supporting the general principles, some emergency services raised concerns that the new physical filter could be difficult for the crew and asked to work with the council on the design.

However, the low-traffic campaign group said the new study showed how public debate about LTN was overstated and overheated.

Duncan Dollimore, head of the cycling UK campaign, said the term low-traffic area has been a bit of a shout about the anti-bike lobby, but as this study suggests, the new name isn’t the idea itself.

It’s no surprise that people want a place where they live to reduce traffic, where the air is clean and their children can play safely. What is embarrassing is creating streets for people, improving our towns and cities, and resistance to what has been around for 10 years.

Mary Creagh, Chief Executive Officer of Living Streets, who does everyday walking, said: Low-traffic areas have been supported by the quiet majority of those who want healthier and safer streets for decades. It’s time for city and city leaders to transition from gray to green and build better environments in their communities after COVID-19.

