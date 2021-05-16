What do I need to enter the UK as international travel rules are relaxed? | Corona virus





When the UK resumes travel abroad on Monday, a number of requirements for entry into the UK are enforced, including various types of tests and certificates.

The black market for pandemic-related products, including fake negative corona tests and fake vaccination certificates, is booming.

Border officials have warned that about 100 fake negative corona tests are being caught each day, even before the border opens further for foreign travel.

What do you need to enter the UK?

Details will be confirmed, but it is expected that up to three polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be required, depending on the country the traveler arrived in.

The cost of PCR tests averages 120 times per person.

How about other countries?

Different countries have different requirements, but some countries, including EU countries, have said they need vaccination-related requirements for entry.

What do I need a certificate for in the UK?

To enter the UK, you will need a certificate providing proof of the Covid-19 test negative. Test results must be in English, French or Spanish.

Depending on the country of origin, up to two more tests may be required, both of which require a certificate to prove negative results.

How about vaccinations?

The government has proposed to incorporate vaccination status into the existing NHS Covid app.

However, there is currently no requirement to prove your vaccination status when entering the UK. The level of vaccination progress is taken into account when determining how the country is classified.

What checks do you have?

Border guard officers at airports and ports are not provided with specific training, but are responsible for verifying certificates.

Some border guard officers said the certificates were easy to find due to frequent spelling and punctuation errors. However, it can be difficult because there is no single template for the voice test.

What is the scale of the fake use?

Border Force staff said it was inherently difficult to estimate the actual scale of the use of bogus certificates. But union officials said that at least 100 fake certificates are caught every day, thousands of them per month.

Cybersecurity researchers said there are more than 1,200 vendors on the dark web offering bogus certificates, vaccines, remedies, and protective equipment. Individual channels of encrypted messaging apps have over 1,000 subscribers.

