Meet the US Presidential Researchers for 2021





The United States Presidential Fellowship Program was established by an executive order of President Lyndon in 1964 … [+] B. Johnson to recognize the nation’s top high school graduates.

Bettmann Archives

May is always an important month for entering and graduating students. This is the time when most students finalize their decisions about where to go to college, and this is the time when thousands of institutions hold their opening ceremonies, many of which again take place in person after their suspension last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And May also marks a month when many coveted academic awards are given to students. Last week, the Department of Education announced the 161 high school students who have been selected into the class of U.S. Presidential Fellows 2021, one of the nation’s most prestigious academic awards for high school graduates. You can see the full list here.

“The 2021 Presidential Fellows represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary time,” said US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these exceptional young people for their achievement, service, character and pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and optimistic for the future. Honoring them can remind us all of each other’s great potential. new generation and renew our commitment to help them achieve their dreams. “

Begun in 1964, this is the 57th class of presidential scholars, selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars from around 3.6 million high school students on the basis of outstanding academic performance, artistic achievement, technical excellence, testing, community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.

The Commission invites high school graduates to apply for recognition based on their SAT or ACT exam scores, or they can be appointed by a public school principal or by one of the Commission’s partner recognition organizations. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or lawful permanent U.S. residents.

The selection of Presidential Fellows is guided by a quota. Each class year is made up of one student from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and American families living abroad. In addition, 55 other researchers are selected 20 in the arts, 20 in vocational and technical education and 15 selected overall. The prize does not include any allowance.

The promotion of Presidential Fellows of 2021 will be officially honored during a national recognition program scheduled for June.

California led the list with nine researchers, followed by Florida with eight and Massachusetts with seven. Five states (Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri and Texas) each had five winners.

While future plans for all of the awardees were not immediately available, background information published in local newspapers or on the school’s website and announcements highlights some of the outstanding class members of this year, who join more than 7,600 past recipients of the award.

Collectively, the accomplishments of the most recent presidential scholars are astounding. Not surprisingly, the fellows have outstanding academic results. Many had perfect or near perfect scores on ACT or SAT. Their ranks include many Valedictorians, such as Ellen Choi of Melbourne, Florida; National Merit finalists, such as Ashland, Oregon senior Kaitlyn Kim, and National Honor Society inductees, such as Oklahomas scholars Sean Kuehn and Emily Ward.

Several have been recipients of highly competitive national awards such as the Coca Cola Foundation Scholarship (for example, Caroline Curran from Massachusetts, Michael Zhao from California and Rebecca Zhu from New Hampshire) and the Regeneron Science Talent Search finalist (Eshani Jha, California).

Of course, student-athletes are well represented with black belt holders, cheerleaders, soccer players, first baseman, swimming champions, cross country players, tennis players, university golfers and volleyball players all included among the 161.

But inevitably, it’s the unexpected and unusual talents that make your head spin.

Justin Davis Eddy, one of five selected researchers from Missouri, is the president of the American Quarter Horse Youth Association for 2020-2021. Grand Blanc, Michigan senior Shriya Yarlagadda was once a competitor on Jeopardy, and she placed second in National Geography Bee as a sixth grader. Pavan Venkatesh Pandurangi, of Palatine, Ill., And a senior from Fremd High School, have developed an algorithm that can help diagnose malaria. He plans to major in computer science at Harvard. Oklahomas Kuehn is a ballet dancer. Alabamas Soojin Park wins awards for his poetry. Kentuckys Sarah Belcher has developed an app / website to help people struggling with drug addiction; she is also a published poet. Rebecca Zhu, from New Hampshire, founded Coding Scouts, a program to teach college Girl Scouts to code websites, memes, and games.

Because it deliberately selects students in the arts, the Commission is able to identify outstanding creative and performing artists.

Madelyn Dietz of St. Paul, Minnesota has been named the National Student Poet, the nation’s highest honor for young poets. Andrew Harris (Massachusetts) and Whitney Blue (Colorado) are award-winning photographers. Elyse Thomas is a writer. A graduate of the School for Advanced Studies-Wolfson in Miami, Florida, her work has appeared in Alexandria Quarterly, Gyroscope Review, and Polyphony Lit. You can listen to Allison Park of the Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 here.

Several scholarship recipients have distinguished themselves through their community service. As examples,

Congratulations to the 2019 Presidential Fellows. A remarkable group, they embody President Lyndon Johnson’s salute to the very first group of scholars on June 10, 1964:

You are not here today because you are typical or because you are a representative of your generation or your promotion. You are here because of what you have accomplished on your own and what you have the capacity to accomplish in the future on your own. You excelled in the scholarship of your class of 1964. You have the potential to excel even more in the citizenship of your country of 1974, 1984 or 1994.

