British and Indian coronavirus strains could spread like wildfires





London

Britain’s health minister said India’s coronavirus strain could “spread like a wildfire” to unvaccinated people.

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Matt Hancock said there is a “high level of confidence” that the existing vaccine will work well against the new strain, but those who qualify for the vaccination should accept the offer to protect themselves and their country. .

The UK is further easing the coronavirus restrictions on Monday, but the final step in easing the lockdown on June 21 is at risk from the spread of Indian strains in the UK.

Hancock said the new strain could “spread faster” outside the UK than the Kent variant, known as the British variant, which caused a second wave of Britain during the winter.

He added that the Indian variant has already “became the dominant variant in some parts of the country.”

Bolton and Blackburn, in northwest England, are where the Indian strains have the greatest influence.

Hancock said the “most” of people hospitalized for mutations in Bolton were those who qualify for the vaccine but have not received the vaccine.

In London, surge tests are being conducted in the boroughs of Kensington, Chelsea, Hounslow, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Hillingdon. However, the situation in London is still not as serious as in northwest England.

“We have to be careful. We have to be careful. We have to be on the lookout. We will look at the four tests we have at each step,” Hancock said. “Because of the rate at which this virus spreads, it can spread like a wildfire among unvaccinated groups. So you should get vaccinated among as many people as possible, especially among those who are most vulnerable to hospitalization.”

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,926 more COVID-19 positive cases across the UK, a total of over 4.4 million since the pandemic began. In addition, four new deaths occurred, recording a total of 127,679.

More than 36.5 million first vaccines have been administered, and more than 21 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a subset of the news articles available to subscribers by the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS) in a summarized form. Contact us for subscription options.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos