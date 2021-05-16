United States: Muslim Groups Boycott Biden Eid Event Due to Israel Support | Conflict News





Muslim advocacy groups say they cannot in good conscience join the event as the United States defends Israel amid attacks on Gaza.

Leading Muslim advocacy groups in the United States boycott a White House event to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, claiming the Biden administration is aiding, abetting and justifying Israeli airstrikes against them. Palestinians in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden will host a virtual Eid celebration on Sunday to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

But as Israeli airstrikes continue to strike the Gaza Strip, killing at least 188 Palestinians and injuring hundreds more, Muslim advocacy groups say recent statements by the Biden administrations have failed to hold Israel responsible. of the escalation of violence.

We cannot in good conscience celebrate Eid with the Biden administration as it literally aids, encourages and justifies the indiscriminate bombing of innocent men, women and children in Gaza by Israeli apartheid governments, Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said in a statement on Saturday.

President Biden has the political power and the moral authority to end these injustices. We urge him to stand with the victims and not the aggressor, Awad said.

CAIR previously urged Muslims across the United States to participate in the virtual celebration, describing it as a special event.

But criticism of the Biden administration has intensified over the past week as violence in Gaza continues, with progressive US lawmakers, Palestinian advocates and rights groups urging the US president to do so. pressure on Israel to end its military offensive.

The Israeli army began bombing the Gaza Strip on the last Monday after Israel’s plan to forcibly displace Palestinian families from occupied East Jerusalem and its attacks on Palestinian worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound sparked numerous protests in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Israel.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed dozens of people, destroyed roads and flattened buildings, including a tower housing the offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, the White House said. in a press release.

He condemned these indiscriminate attacks on cities across Israel, the reading also said.

Demonstrators protest continued Israeli military violence against Palestinians at a rally at the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on Saturday [Yuri Gripas/Reuters]Critics have urged the Biden administration to pressure Netanyahu and his government, to which the United States provides $ 3.8 billion in military aid annually, to end the military operation.

But the Israeli prime minister said on Sunday that the offensive was continuing in force and would take time, Reuters news agency reported. A day earlier, Netanyahu thanked Biden for his unequivocal support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

American Muslims for Palestine, a national defense group, also called for a boycott of the Biden administration’s Eid event on Sunday.

A strong rebuke of this ruthless response from the Biden administration is needed. We will not allow the White House to exploit our Holy Eid celebrations for political gain at the expense of the Palestinian people, the group said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people demonstrated in cities across the United States over the weekend to support the Palestinians and to demand an end to Washington’s unconditional support for Israel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos