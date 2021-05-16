The cycle of violence must end for both Israel and Palestine.





Dear President, the continuing violence in Israel and occupied Palestine territories is of deep concern and should be stopped.

This week saw the worst violence that Israel and occupied Palestinian territories have experienced over the years. I repeat the cry of the prime ministers for both sides to step back from the crisis and show restraint. This cycle of violence must end.

Britain expresses deep condolences to the families of deceased civilians. Each death is a tragedy.

President, we are deeply concerned that the current trajectory of Gaza will lead to more violence and more civilian casualties. We want an emergency cessation of hostilities and a restoration of tranquility. We appreciate the continued efforts of the UN, Egypt and Qatar to mediate the ceasefire and improve the humanitarian situation. We urge the parties to work with mediators to stop hostilities and prevent further humanitarian influence.

Madam President: Britain condemns launching rockets against civilians. There is no reason to target civilians. The number of deaths witnessed last week is unacceptable and the images we all have seen are really terrible.

We strongly condemn these acts of terror by Hamas and other terrorist groups for agitation against Israel and Israeli civilians and for having to permanently halt rocket launches.

Israel has the right to self-defense and to defend its people from attacks. In doing so, it is important for Israel to make every effort to avoid civilian casualties. We are concerned about UN reports that medical facilities, 23 schools, more than 500 homes in Gaza, and buildings inhabited by media agencies have been destroyed or suffered serious damage. Israel’s actions must comply with international humanitarian law. We are also concerned about reports that Hamas is reusing private infrastructure and populations for operations.

Dear President, we are holding this special meeting today as we approach the Holy Day of Eid and the Jewish Shavuot Festival.

Britain makes it clear that violence against peaceful worshipers is unacceptable and must be stopped. You must defend your right to freedom of worship.

Jerusalem’s historical situation is always important, but especially during religious festivals. We continue to support the kingdom of Hashemite Jordans, which plays an important role as custodians of the Holy Land.

President, I would like to remind you again that Britain has made clear its position on the eviction, demolition and settlement projects in this committee. I will do that again today. We oppose these activities. Settlement is illegal under international law and is an obstacle to peace. We urge the Israeli government to immediately cease its policies related to settlement expansion, instead put a capital in East Jerusalem and work towards the establishment of a Palestinian state in 1967.

President, the ground situation shows that progress toward peace is urgent. Britain is committed to the solution of both countries as the best way to permanently end the occupation and bring peace and stability to the region. We urge all sides to show maximum restraint and refrain from actions that endanger civilians and make peace more difficult.

The next time and day are very important, Mr. President. Britain will do its best to end this violence and for a more peaceful future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Thank you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos