US Gets Better Coronavirus News





Both of these were all-time highs in the Ipsos polls.

What’s the point: The Covid-19 pandemic has been horrific. Hundreds of people still die daily from the coronavirus. Things are still not back to normal.

But if we look at the data, it’s pretty clear that there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

Over the past month, it seemed like we were running into a vaccine wall. Most people who wanted a vaccine had received one, as supplies became much more plentiful. Each day from April 14 to May 9, fewer people received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine than seven days before, according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Survey data also seemed to indicate a dropout among people wanting to be vaccinated for much of April. On Monday of last week, however, more people received a first dose than the previous Monday. We followed up on Tuesday with more people receiving a first dose than the previous Tuesday. From Sunday to Wednesday (before 12- to 15-year-olds officially became eligible for any of the vaccines), the United States gained about 87,000 vaccinations over the rate for the same period the week before.

These new vaccinations come on top of the data gains from the surveys mentioned above. The United States seems to be moving slowly on our vaccination campaign.

It seems likely that some people who were reluctant to get the vaccine (that is, who weren’t against the vaccine but didn’t know if they actually would) get the vaccine. The percentage of vaccine hesitation is at an all-time low (14%) in Ipsos data. This comes in addition to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted late last month where the percentage of vaccine hesitant respondents was also at its lowest (15%) in their poll. also solid. When President Joe Biden set a goal of 70% of adults to receive at least one dose by July 4, just over 56% of adults had received a vaccine. Saturday night, nearly 60% of adults had it.

As long as we’re tracking nearly the same number of adults vaccinated per day, we should hit Biden’s goal and more.

It is important to keep in mind that the increase in vaccinations comes at a time when other parameters are also looking good.

The number of new Covid-19 cases per day has fallen to its lowest point since late last summer. The number of hospitalizations is approaching its lowest point in the entire pandemic. And perhaps more importantly, the death toll is at its lowest point since the start of last summer.

But we don’t just have to look at a person’s physical condition to understand their well-being. Their mental state is also important. The news there is also good.

According to the Ipsos poll, a smaller share of the population (14%) than since the start of the pandemic said their emotional well-being was worse this week than last week. And for the first time in the era of the pandemic, more people said mental health improved instead of deteriorating over the past week.

Part of the reason our mental health is improving is that Americans are going out and gathering with friends more than they have at any other time in the pandemic. The fact that Americans are social distancing less and disease rates are falling may also be the ultimate sign that America’s vaccination campaign is working.

I noted a few weeks ago that more Americans are eating out than at any time during the pandemic. More and more people are also flying at any time of the pandemic compared to the same time in 2019.

The Ipsos poll found that more Americans visited friends last week (59%), which is the highest in the pandemic. The percentage of Americans wearing a mask last week anytime outdoors (58%) is at its lowest since last June, before masks became commonplace. The fact that we are still seeing drops in cases with wearing the lower mask is a very good sign. Recent declines in masking are attributable to the fact that vaccinated people are more willing to unmask when they go out.

All of this data demonstrates why it is so important that we continue the vaccination campaign. If we do, we will be able to do more and more activities safely.

