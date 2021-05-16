



Britain’s chief European Union negotiator is accused of damaging the North Korean economy by opting for a fight against Brussels, which helped him secure through a fight against Brexit.

SDLPs Brexit spokesman Matthew OToole said London cabinet minister David Frost, who is responsible for relations with the European Union, is endangering internal investment in the region through an attempt to lift the Northern Ireland protocol.

Frost, who wrote in the Mail on Friday, said the new relationship between the UK and the EU would not be right until the problems arising from the protocol his government intervened with Brussels were resolved.

This provision, which sets a de facto trade boundary for some commodities in the Irish Sea, is a tremendous improvement to the previous backstop solution to block the tight borders of the Irish Islands, and its underlying goal is worth it.

This included protecting the Good Friday Agreement, opening up borders and trade, and minimizing disruption to North Korea’s daily life.

However, he said that while achieving this goal, while protecting a single market in the EU, the protocol is perfectly possible, not the way it currently works.

No evidence

Commenting on reports that UK-based small suppliers don’t send their products to North Korea because they are too difficult and time consuming to process paperwork, Frost said it meant consumers had fewer choices.

However, there is no evidence that products that do not meet EU standards enter the EU single market through Northern Ireland, he said.

All documents and checks involved are dealing with non-existent risks.

The EU has a very pure view of all this, he wrote.

It seems you want to handle goods moving from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland in the same way that a giant Chinese container ship arrived in Rotterdam.

Frost warned that the British government did not expect this when we agreed to the Protocol, which is nonsense, makes unionism unstable and political stability is in jeopardy.

The EU needs to find new approaches and new solutions quickly, he said. He urged Block to stop scoring points and cooperate with us.

However, OToole, who is also SDLP’s financial spokesperson, said Frosts’ efforts to circumvent ownership of the Brexit deal he negotiated were endangering internal investment through North Korea’s access to the UK and EU markets under the Protocol.

Sir Frost seems to see a personal or political advantage in continuing the fight against Brussels, he said.

He has little interest in the consequences of breaking criticism for the deal he negotiated. Negotiations are obviously pathetic in themselves, but more importantly, it destabilizes our politics and damages our economy.

OToole said that Frost should focus on making this deal his own.

This means that through EU-UK coordination on veterinary standards, we will address practical problems and ensure that we benefit from the potential economic opportunities offered by dual market access under the Northern Ireland protocol.

It’s truly depressing, but it’s no surprise that the people who shouted the loudest for the hardest Brexit, whether Lord Frost or Edwin Poots, ran the fastest out of the results.

