What the Meteorological Agency says about the 16-day heatwave that hit the UK





May has been colder than average so far, but there are reports that better weather is approaching.

Wales already had 129% of the average rainfall in May, and temperatures across the UK were more than 2 degrees below average.

However, one forecast outlet is predicting a mini heat wave next month.

AccuWeather predicts most of the following months, and Met Office’s long-distance forecast from early to mid-June says more stable conditions can lead to “hot days”.

In Cardiff, temperatures are expected to reach a minimum of 20C and a maximum of 23C for 15 consecutive days.

The 16-day hot march starts on June 15th and ends on June 30th, so write it in a pencil in your journal.

The photos look warmer in other parts of Wales as well. It boasts a high temperature of 18C in Bangor and 20C in Brecon on the same day, but there is more rain in the area.

The Met Office’s long-distance predictions aren’t that far ahead, but they expect to improve at the end of May with warmer temperatures over the May 31st holiday weekend.

“June has been dry and warm for some time, with signs of higher pressure,” says Welsh predictor Derek Brockway.

From Saturday May 29th to Saturday June 12th, Met Office’s long-distance forecast says: “The reliability is low during this period typical of spring and early summer.

“It’s likely that the condition will change with showers at first, but it can be more stable as the likelihood of getting drier in many places increases.

“Although temperatures can recover close to average, warmer days and cooler nights are possible due to more stable conditions.”

Prediction for your area by zip code:

Five-day forecast for the Met Office in Wales:

Sunday evening:

Showers this evening will last for a while, but remain mostly cloudy, but they should be clear to leave a mostly dry night. Sometimes a scattered shower can still be seen. Minimum temperature 6C.

Monday:

Showers develop rapidly into the morning, sometimes getting heavier and risking hail and thunder. The most frequent are found in the east. Let it dry again overnight. Max temperature 16°C

Outlook from Tuesday to Thursday:

It’s sunny and showery, there’s a risk of thunder on Tuesdays, and it’s lighter and more scattered on Wednesdays. The wind is blowing as it rains until Thursday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos